PRESS DIGEST- British Business - July 28

The Times

Dave Ramsden has been appointed as the new deputy governor for markets and banking at the Bank of England, a role that has been vacant since the resignation of Charlotte Hogg. bit.ly/2w4Oms8

Britain is likely to keep existing migration rules immediately after Brexit with European Union nationals allowed to enter so long as they register, Interior Minister Amber Rudd revealed Thursday. bit.ly/2eShlfj

The Guardian

Richard Branson announced he is selling 31 percent of Virgin Atlantic Airways Ltd, relinquishing his controlling interest in the airline he founded in 1984. bit.ly/2uCuLS1

The controversial skyscraper called 20 Fenchurch Street is being bought for 1.3 billion pounds by the property arm of Lee Kum Kee Health Products Group, a conglomerate that makes condiments and healthcare products and also develops property. bit.ly/2v3DptD

The Telegraph

Two activist investors who declared war on French Connection Group Plc's corporate governance have sold their entire stakes to Mike Ashley's Sports Direct International Plc in a move that gives the sportswear giant a 27 percent grip on the fashion retailer. bit.ly/2w4vOs8

Mining group Anglo American Plc has surprised investors by restarting its dividend six months early, boosted by a surge in profits that helped it pay off more debt than it planned. bit.ly/2h7bcfY

Sky News

PricewaterhouseCoopers, the world's biggest auditor, is facing fresh questions over its independence after proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services warned of a possible conflict of interest in its relationship with Vodafone Group Plc . bit.ly/2v3uA2O

Michel Barnier, who leads the EU side of the Brexit talks, has warned of a possible delay in discussions aimed at defining future ties between London and Brussels because of lack of progress in the current phase, focusing on the divorce. bit.ly/2v0YuW6

The Independent

Britain's second-biggest tour operator Thomas Cook Group Plc is set to run package holidays to Tunisia "towards the spring," according to the company's boss. ind.pn/2v0B2YZ

UK households could face "considerable and unpredictable" fluctuations in food prices after Brexit thanks to increased trade barriers and a weak pound, according to the Institute for Fiscal Studies. ind.pn/2v2raNW