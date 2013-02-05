PRESS DIGEST - British Business - Feb 5

Feb 5 (Reuters) - The Telegraph LLOYDS BONUSES ‘WILL BE LOWEST IN THE CITY’ Bonuses at part-nationalised Lloyds Banking Group will be the lowest of any bank this year, its chairman told MPs and peers. ANGLO AMERICAN WARNS OF $225 MLN LOSS OVER AMPLATS Anglo American will report an underlying loss in respect of Anglo American Platinum of $225 million in its annual results due out next week.

BUMI FINANCE ROW SPREADS TO AFRICAN IRON ORE MINE A contract dispute in Mauritania at a mine visited by Nat Rothschild in his private jet has raised fresh questions over alleged financial misdemeanours at Bumi’s Indonesian assets.

PREMIER FOODS CHIEF EXECUTIVE AXES CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER ON FIRST DAY The new chief executive of Premier Foods has axed its chief operating officer just hours after joining the manufacturer of Hovis.

The Guardian

RBS BANKERS MUST PAY LIBOR FINE, SAYS GEORGE OSBORNE Chancellor insists Royal Bank of Scotland, not UK taxpayers, must take up estimated 500 million pound fine for Libor rigging.

SWATCH TARGETS 10 PCT GROWTH WITH IMPROVED US AND CHINA MARKETS Swiss maker of colourful plastic watches and Omega and Breguet time pieces expects ‘continued healthy growth potential’. The Times

CLOUD OVER BRITAIN‘S NUCLEAR FUTURE AS CENTRICA LOSES FAITH EDF Energy was left scrambling to find new backers for its 14 billion pound project to build Britain’s first new nuclear reactor for decades after Centrica pulled out and interest from Chinese investors dried up.

WASHINGTON TO CHARGE STANDARD & POOR‘S OVER DEBT CRISIS The credit ratings agencies have largely escaped sanction so far for their role as “key enablers” of the financial crisis, but that is expected to change this week when the U.S. Department of Justice files charges against Standard & Poor‘s. The Independent INCENTIVE SCHEME NETS M&C SAATCHI BOSSES 1.8 MLN STG EACH It was a bumper pay day for four top executives at M&C Saatchi on Monday, as the advertising giant announced that bosses including co-founder Maurice Saatchi and chief executive David Kershaw will each pocket nearly 1.8 million pounds in shares.