PRESS DIGEST - British Business - Feb 8
#Market News
February 8, 2013 / 12:25 AM / 5 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - British Business - Feb 8

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 8 (Reuters) - The Telegraph MARK CARNEY SIGNALS PUSH FOR UK GROWTH - The future governor of the Bank of England has signalled he will go for growth when he takes over in July with a series of radical policy proposals to rescue the country from its “exceptional” economic problems.

WALL ST HEDGE FUND MANAGER TRIES TO FORCE APPLE TO SHARE OUT ITS $137 BILLION CASH PILE - One of Wall Street’s biggest hedge fund managers is suing Apple in an attempt to force the iPhone-maker to give more of its $137.1 billion cash pile to investors.

FORMER BAUGUR CHAIRMAN JON ASGEIR JOHANNESSON CONVICTED OF TAX EVASION -Iceland’s Supreme Court has convicted the former heads of Baugur, an Icelandic group that invested heavily in British retailers and went bust after the nation’s economic crash, of tax evasion.

PEUGEOT REVEALS 4.7 BILLION EURO WRITEDOWN - Embattled French car company PSA Peugeot Citroen has announced a huge writedown of 4.7 billion euros for 2012, due to an extremely difficult European market, but said debt and cash targets for the year had been met.

The Guardian

BARCLAYS STAFF AWAIT NEWS ON BONUSES Staff at former Barclays Capital will find out size of bonuses for 2012 in wake of Libor rigging scandal.

VODAFONE SUFFERS REVENUE SLIP AS EE BROADENS 4G NETWORK New 4G service covers 45 percent of UK population but Vodafone says fall is owing to bargain hunters and difficult Europe market. The Times

WARNER PUTS THE NEEDLE ON PARLOPHONE FOR 487 MLN STG - Warner Music has landed a near-500 million pounds blow to its competitors after snatching the Parlophone label from the ashes of EMI.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
