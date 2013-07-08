PRESS DIGEST - British Business - July 9

July 9 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Telegraph

TYRIE: BANK REFORM LEGISLATION ‘SO WEAK AS TO BE VIRTUALLY USELESS’

The Government’s pledge to drive through radical banking reforms cannot be relied upon after ministers watered down legislation designed to allow regulators to break up banks, the architect of the changes has claimed. ()

FRENCH BUSINESS LEADERS LASH OUT AT FRANCOIS HOLLANDE

France’s business leaders have launched a blistering attack on President Francois Hollande, demanding drastic measures to halt the country’s industrial decline and shrink the ballooning public sector. ()

BP BATTLES ‘OUTRAGEOUS’ CLAIMS FOR GULF OF MEXICO COMPENSATION

The effects of BP’s Gulf of Mexico oil spill can still be seen along the coast of Louisiana, but on Monday the British oil giant took to court to fight a court ruling which it claimed has left an “indelible black mark” of another sort. ()

CARPHONE WAREHOUSE TO SELL FLAGSHIP STORE TO G-STAR RAW

Carphone Warehouse is to sell its flagship store on Oxford Street to Dutch clothing retailer G-Star Raw in the latest example of the strong overseas demand for stores in the West End of London. ()

LANDMARK LLOYD‘S OF LONDON BUILDING SOLD TO CHINESE

The landmark City headquarters of Lloyd’s of London has been sold to Chinese insurance giant Ping An in a 260 million pound deal. ()

The Guardian

RBS SELL-OFF INVESTIGATION RULED OUT

The British government has ruled out a broad investigation into whether Royal Bank of Scotland should be broken up and sold off in smaller component parts to foster more competition in the banking sector. ()

FORMER WH SMITH BOSS KATE SWANN TAKES OVER AS CHIEF OF SSP

The former boss of WH Smith Kate Swann has been appointed chief executive of SSP , an international company which operates food and drink outlets in airports and railway stations. ()

The Times

CONFIDENCE BUILDS AS BRITAIN SHOPS ITS WAY BACK TO GROWTH

The housing market is roaring back to life with surveyors at their most bullish in more than a decade. ()

BOVIS PLOTS ITS NEXT MOVE AS CONFIDENCE RETURNS TO HOMEBUYERS

The boom in housebuilding was confirmed with Bovis Homes forecasting a big jump in profits. The company said that it expected to report a 40 percent increase in the number of homes reserved. Profits are also expected to rise as activity in the sector increases. ()

AMERICAN FUND WRITES NEW CHAPTER IN THE TIMES EDUCATIONAL SUPPLEMENT

The so-called bible of British teachers has changed hands for a third time in eight years after an American private equity group struck a 400 million pound ($597.5 million) deal to buy The Times Educational Supplement. ()

The Independent

EUROPE AGREES BANGLADESH SAFETY MOVE BUT U.S. OPTS OUT

Primark, H&M and Zara owner Inditex are among 70 European retail and clothing giants which today agreed to improve safety standards in Bangladesh in the wake of a factory collapse that killed more than 1,100 people. ()

FURIOUS GULF KEYSTONE BLASTS ‘DISINGENUOUS’ M&G DEMANDS

Oil company Gulf Keystone hit back today after major shareholder M&G Recovery Fund lambasted its corporate governance policy. ()