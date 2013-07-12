PRESS DIGEST - British Business - July 12

July 12 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Telegraph
NO TAX RISES IN A NEW TORY GOVERNMENT, GEORGE OSBORNE SIGNALS
George Osborne has drawn up clear electoral battlelines for 2015 by signalling that the Tories will not raise taxes in a new Government. ()
SWEDISH GOVERNMENT TO BUILD ONE OF LARGEST WINDFARMS IN BRITAIN
State-owned energy company Vattenfall announced on Thursday it will invest 460 million pounds in two UK projects that will supply electricity to 166,000 homes.()
MERVYN KING ENDORSED HELP-TO-BUY, GEORGE OSBORNE TELLS CRITICS
George Osborne has defended his controversial Help-to-Buy mortgage scheme by claiming Sir Mervyn King endorsed it before stepping down as Bank of England Governor. ()
The struggling Co-operative Bank is removing the customer service guarantees that it used to differentiate itself from most other banks. ()
The new F-Type sports car has helped drive sales at Jaguar Land Rover to a record high. ()
The Guardian
FRAUD OFFICE CALLED IN AFTER G4S ‘OVERCHARGES’ FOR TAGGING
The Serious Fraud Office has been called in by the justice secretary to investigate the private security company G4S for overcharging tens of millions of pounds on electronic tagging contracts for offenders. ()
EasyJet’s shareholders have rubberstamped a deal to buy 135 new aircraft - despite the opposition of the airline’s founder, Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou. ()
A planned merger between soft drink makers Britvic and AG Barr has collapsed after Britvic rejected a new proposal from its smaller rival. ()
The Times
HR CHIEF CATHERINE BROWN IS BANK OF ENGLAND‘S FIRST DEPARTURE
The first high-profile departure from the Bank of England since the arrival of its new Governor was announced yesterday, with the human resources director saying that she plans to return to the private sector. ()
Nationwide Building Society needs to raise 1.8 billion pounds to meet regulatory requirements on its capital strength, a leading ratings agency has said. ()
TCHENGUIZ LAWSUIT ON HOLD AS SFO SIFTS THROUGH PILES OF EVIDENCE
The Tchenguiz brothers will have to wait for their day in court after the Serious Fraud Office revealed it needed to push back the trial of their 300 million pound damages action by at least six months. ()
The Independent
Brussels’ competition watchdog has raided the offices of three of Europe’s largest telecoms groups as part of an investigation into whether they are limiting customer access to services such as Skype and YouTube. ()
Senior executives at Britain’s biggest drug maker, GlaxoSmithKline, are facing a criminal investigation in China for allegedly bribing officials as the company stands accused of being at the centre of a “huge” scheme to raise drug prices in the country. ()