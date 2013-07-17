PRESS DIGEST - British Business - July 17

July 17 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Telegraph

VODAFONE FREE TO COMPLETE 9 BLN STG KABEL DEAL AFTER LIBERTY ADMITS DEFEAT

Vodafone is free to complete a 9.1-billion-pound ($13.76 billion) deal for Germany’s largest cable company, Kabel Deutschland, after rival bidder Liberty Global admitted defeat. ()

BANKERS ‘TRIED TO MANIPULATE QE’, SAYS BOE‘S PAUL FISHER

Traders are being investigated for attempting to rip off taxpayers by manipulating quantitative easing as the Bank of England desperately tried to rescue the economy two years ago. ()

GOLDMAN QUARTERLY PROFITS MORE THAN DOUBLE TO $1.93 BLN

Goldman Sachs more than doubled its profits in the second quarter, exceeding analysts’ expectations after a jump in fixed-income trading. ()

SIRIUS SPOOKS MARKET OVER YORKSHIRE POTASH MINE PLANS

Shares in Sirius Minerals, the company aiming to revitalise British mining, dropped more than 20 percent as investors took fright at an update over planning permissions. ()

The Guardian

BARCLAYS FACES MULTIMILLION-POUND BILL TO LURE FINANCE DIRECTOR FROM NEW YORK

Barclays’ new Finance Director Tushar Morzaria is set to earn 6 million pounds a year in salary and bonuses - and receive potentially millions in shares to compensate him for awards he loses by leaving JP Morgan Chase. ()

BOSTOCK QUITS ASOS AFTER SIX MONTHS

Kate Bostock, the former head of fashion for Marks & Spencer , where she was once tipped for the top job, has quit ASOS after just six months, with the chief executive and co-founder Nick Robertson saying it was a “mistake” to hire her. ()

POST OFFICE WORKERS TO STRIKE OVER PLANS TO MOVE ‘CROWN’ BRANCHES

Post Office workers have announced strike action for Wednesday as a dispute over plans to move 70 large high-street post offices into shops nears its fifth month. ()

The Times

MARK CARNEY CAN BREATHE EASY AFTER INFLATION MISSES FORECASTS

The new Governor of the Bank of England has avoided by the skin of his teeth having to send the Chancellor a letter explaining why inflation is above target in his first few weeks in office. ()

WATER COMPANIES ‘TAKE MONEY FROM CUSTOMERS TO PAY THEIR INVESTORS’

David Cameron will be confronted today over claims that “profiteering” water companies are doling out huge windfalls to their shareholders at the expense of consumers. ()

PENSION PROVIDER FALLS VICTIM TO 1.4 MLN STG SUPPLIER SWINDLE

The body set up to administer workplace pensions for millions of low earners has admitted that it was defrauded out of 1.4 million pounds by conmen posing as one of its suppliers. ()

The Independent

GLAXO BOSS CONFESSES IN CHINESE TRIAL BY TELEVISION

One of GlaxoSmithKline’s top executives in China was filmed in a bedraggled state “confessing” to bribery claims at Britain’s biggest drugmaker on Chinese state TV. ()

INSURANCE BROKING GIANT FINED 7 MLN STG FOR MIS-SELLING ‘EXTRAS’

Britain’s biggest high street insurer Swinton was slapped with a 7.4 million pound fine after it was caught mis-selling “add-on” insurance to more than 650,000 people. ()

CHINA IS LIKELY BUYER AS GLENCORE XSTRATA OFFLOADS PERUVIAN PRIZE

Glencore Xstrata put its $5 billion Las Bambas copper project up for sale to meet a crucial condition of being allowed to form the wheat-trading-to-coal-mining empire. ()