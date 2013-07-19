PRESS DIGEST - British Business - July 19

July 19 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Telegraph

‘EMOTIONAL’ RUPERT MURDOCH JUSTIFIES POLICE COMMENTS

Rupert Murdoch has attempted to justify damaging comments he made about the police, claiming he had been “highly emotional” at the time, but that their treatment of News International journalists had been “excessive”. ()

DREAMLINER INVESTIGATORS CALL FOR ALL AIRLINES TO CHECK EMERGENCY BEACONS

British investigators found that a fire on board an Ethiopian Airways Dreamliner, that led to both of Heathrow’s runways being shut for 90 minutes, started near the aircraft’s Emergency Locator Transmitter - a device used to help rescuers find a plane if, for example, it is forced to ditch into the sea. ()

HITACHI WINS 1.2 BLN STG ORDER FOR NEW INTERCITY TRAINS

Journey times to major cities will be cut within five years after ministers announced a 1.2-billion-pound ($1.82 billion)contract which will see a new generation of express trains being built in Britain. ()

MOTHERCARE LOOKS FOR PICK-UP IN SALES WITH ROYAL BABY PRODUCTS

The baby clothing and equipment retailer Mothercare is hoping that the “buzz and excitement” from the birth of the Royal baby will lead to a pick-up in sales. ()

The Guardian

SPORTS DIRECT STAFF SET TO SHARE 140 MLN BONUS POOL AS STORE ENJOYS RECORD YEAR

Sports Direct has reported a record year boosted by the London Olympics and UEFA European Championships, with staff in line to share a 140-million-pound bonus pool next month. ()

RETAIL SALES BOOSTED BY DEPARTMENT STORE OFFERS

UK retail sales rose in June after promotions and clearance offers encouraged consumers to shop in department stores. ()

ROTHSCHILD BRINGS BUMI CORPORATE BATTLE TO COURT

Financier Nat Rothschild, co-founder of the troubled Indonesian mining firm Bumi, has sued the company and his one-time partners, taking one of London’s messiest corporate battles to court. ()

The Times

JAIL THREAT WILL BRING BANKERS TO HEEL, SAYS CITY WATCHDOG

The chief City regulator doubts that the planned criminal offence of reckless banking will lead to senior bankers being jailed. ()

MISSED FORECASTS PUT TECH GIANTS ON THE DEFENSIVE

Two of America’s biggest high-tech companies disappointed the market after missing analysts’ forecasts. Both Microsoft and Google suffered sharp share price falls after the bell on Wall Street for failing to match expectations. ()

ALL CHANGE ON POTASH AS SIRIUS SEEKS DELAY

Sirius Minerals, the AIM-quoted company behind controversial plans to build a huge potash mine in a Yorkshire national park, may have to wait until next year to get planning permission after it unexpectedly asked for a delay. ()

The Independent

CAR DEALERSHIP HR OWEN FENDS OFF BID FROM VINCENT TAN

One of London’s oldest car dealerships today urged shareholders to reject a 32.5-million-pound offer for the business from Malaysian billionaire and owner of Premier League football club Cardiff City Vincent Tan. ()

GULF KEYSTONE ACCUSES REBELS OF SEEKING ‘CREEPING CONTROL’

The corporate governance row at oil explorer Gulf Keystone Petroleum escalated dramatically on Thursday as those close to the company accused dissident investors of seeking “creeping control of the board”, and bad faith in negotiations. ()

OLYMPIC FACTOR HAS EUROSTAR SPEEDING UP

Eurostar today said publicity from last summer’s Olympics saw a surge of passengers from the U.S., Australia and Brazil occupy its seats this year. ()