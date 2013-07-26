PRESS DIGEST - British Business - July 26

July 26 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Telegraph

BT CHIEFS ATTACK ‘FARCICAL’ HEARING BY MPS

BT Group Plc bosses have savaged the Public Accounts Committee as “farcical” and publicity-seeking over its hearing on the government’s rural broadband subsidy programme.

UNITED STATES CHARGES SAC CAPITAL WITH INSIDER TRADING

SAC Capital, the hedge fund run by billionaire Steve Cohen, has been charged with “pervasive” and “substantial” insider trading by the U.S. Justice Department.

The Guardian

CHURCH OF ENGLAND HOLDS STAKE IN WONGA FINANCIAL BACKER

The archbishop of Canterbury was forced to admit on Thursday that the Church of England holds a more than 1 million pound ($1.53 million) investment in one of the main financial backers of Wonga, the payday lender the Most Rev Justin Welby had promised to compete “out of existence”.

GLAXOSMITHKLINE REPLACES HEAD OF CHINESE OPERATIONS

GlaxoSmithKline Plc said that the head of its Chinese operations, Mark Reilly, who left China for London before the police arrested four of his senior subordinates, has been replaced by Hervé Gisserot, the drug company’s vice president for Europe.

The Times

ECONOMY ‘ON THE MEND’ AS RECOVERY GATHERS PACE

George Osborne declared on Thursday that the economy was “on the mend” after official figures found that growth doubled in the three months to June 30.

TRAVIS PERKINS SPURRED BY PROPERTY SCHEMES

The government’s multiple shots-in-the-arm for the housebuilding market plus the vagaries of the British weather have prompted a surge in business at Travis Perkins Plc.

The Independent

SHARES LEFT WORTHLESS AS LENDERS SEIZE DEBT-LADEN YELLOW PAGES

Thousands of small shareholders in Yellow Pages’ owner Hibu Plc were left to count the cost of its 2.3 billion pound collapse as the company was handed over to lenders in a debt-for-equity swap on Thursday.

DAIMLER TAKES A STAKE IN ASTON MARTIN

Aston Martin on Thursday announced a deal that will see the 100-year-old company, which is battling to stop falling sales, use high-performance engines from Daimler’s Mercedes-AMG division on its next generation of sports cars.