PRESS DIGEST-British Business - Aug 28

Aug 28 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Telegraph

EX-JPMORGAN MANAGER JAVIER MARTIN-ARTAJO HELD IN SPAIN OVER ‘LONDON WHALE’ CHARGES

Javier Martin-Artajo, the former JPMorgan Chase & Co manager charged by US prosecutors with attempting to conceal losses and falsify records relating to the “London Whale” scandal, was arrested in Madrid on Tuesday morning.

(link.reuters.com/jur62v)

ANGELA MERKEL: GREECE SHOULD NEVER HAVE BEEN ALLOWED IN THE EURO

Angela Merkel has said Greece should never have been allowed into the euro and put the blame on former chancellor Gerhard Schroeder. The German leader’s outburst came as she attempted to prove to voters she maintains a tough stance on struggling euro countries, just a month before facing key elections.

(link.reuters.com/kur62v)

The Guardian

GEORGE OSBORNE‘S HOMES SCHEME COULD SIDELINE FIRST-TIME BUYERS, SAY LENDERS

George Osborne’s policy of kickstarting the housing market with subsidised mortgages could inflate prices to pre-crash peaks and sideline the first-time buyers it is designed to help, according to Intermediary Mortgage Lenders Association, a group representing some of the UK’s biggest banks and building societies.

(link.reuters.com/mur62v)

SIMPLIFIED GAS AND ELECTRICITY TARIFFS TO BEGIN BY 2014

All UK households will receive simplified gas and electricity tariffs by the end of the year and must be told the cheapest deal available from their supplier by the spring, industry regulator Ofgem said on Tuesday.

(link.reuters.com/nur62v)

The Times

MARKETS ARE RATTLED AS WAR DRUMS BEAT LOUDER

Global markets were rattled on Tuesday as investors fretted over the prospect of Western governments taking military action against Syria.

(link.reuters.com/pur62v)

BANKS JOIN THE FIGHT AGAINST ‘DISRUPTIVE’ AUDIT SHAKE-UP

Four of Britain’s biggest banks - HSBC, Barclays , Royal Bank of Scotland and Standard Chartered - have hit back against plans to make blue-chip companies review their auditors every five years.

(link.reuters.com/qur62v)

MARK CARNEY STAYING FIRM ON ROCK-BOTTOM RATE

Mark Carney will seek to convince business leaders that rock-bottom interest rates are here to stay when he makes his first speech as Governor of the Bank of England on Wednesday.

(link.reuters.com/rur62v)

The Independent

FOXTONS SET TO DOUBLE IN SIZE AS IT PUSHES TO RAISE 55 MLN POUNDS

London’s most aggressive estate agent Foxtons Ltd IPO-FOX.L said on Tuesday it would double in size over the next five years as it announced plans to raise 55 million pounds next month.

(link.reuters.com/sur62v)

LME UNVEILS NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE GARRY JONES

The former boss of NYSE Liffe Garry Jones will replace Martin Abbott as chief executive of the 136-year-old London Metal Exchange, which was bought last year by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing for 1.4 billion pounds.