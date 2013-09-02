PRESS DIGEST-British Business - Sept 2

Sept 2 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Telegraph

BANK UNDER PRESSURE AS BASE RATE RISE FORECAST

The new Governor of the Bank of England faces a growing struggle to rein in market expectations of a rise in interest rates after new data pointed to the UK recovery’s increasing momentum.

BRITISH HIGH STREET ENJOYS BEST SALES RISE SINCE FEBRUARY

Britain’s high street has enjoyed its best pick-up in sales since February, as the resurgent housing sector sparked the strongest performance from the homewares sector in years.

The Guardian

VODAFONE CONFIRMS TALKS OVER $130 BLN SALE OF VERIZON WIRELESS

Vodafone Group Plc has confirmed it is in “advanced discussions” to sell its stake in Verizon Wireless for $130 billion, with reports suggesting the largest corporate transaction in a decade could be announced on Monday.

AGENCY WORKERS PAID UP TO 135 STG A WEEK LESS FOR SAME JOB, SAYS TUC

Agency workers are being paid up to 135 pounds a week less than permanent staff for doing the same job, despite EU rules saying they are entitled to equal pay, claims the Trades Union Congress.

The Times

POSTAL UNION HAS PRIVATISATION IN ITS SIGHTS WITH STRIKE BALLOT

A national strike of postal workers aimed at derailing the privatisation of Royal Mail will become more likely today when the Communication Workers Union reveals plans to ballot 115,000 staff.

‘FLAWED’ MANSION TAX PLAN WOULD HIT FLATS

Plans for a “mansion tax” raid on the wealthy are so ill-conceived that they could trap owners of flats in London and would fail to generate anywhere near the estimated 2 billion pounds of revenue a year.

The Independent

GOLDMAN SACHS‘S UK PROFITS TAKE A TUMBLE

Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s London operation has seen pre-tax profits slump 60 percent to $335 million in the first six months of the year.

AIM JUNIORS LEFT WAITING FOR M&A ACTIVITY

M&A activity on London’s junior market has plummeted, with just 49 companies on Alternative Investment Market (AIM) taken over during the 12 months to the end of June 2013 - the lowest number for seven years.