PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Sept 27

Sept 27 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Telegraph

GEORGE OSBORNE ROWS BACK ON ‘HELP TO BUY’

George Osborne has rowed back on his flagship Help to Buy scheme by giving the Bank of England more scope to warn the government of a housing bubble.

G4S PREPARING JOINT BID WITH FRENCH TO PRINT BRITISH BANKNOTES

G4S Plc is preparing a joint bid with French printing company Oberthur Technologies for the 1 billion pound ($1.6 billion) contract to produce Britain’s banknotes.

The Guardian

ED MILIBAND‘S ENERGY PRICE FREEZE WINS BACKING OF CONSUMER GROUPS

Leaders of consumer and energy groups have rallied to support Ed Miliband’s proposals to freeze prices and shake up the power market, saying his initiative had exploded outdated ideas that radical reform was not necessary or possible.

LADBROKES ISSUES THIRD PROFIT WARNING FOR 2013 AMID TAKEOVER RUMOURS

Ladbrokes Plc has issued its third profit warning this year, heaping pressure on chief executive Richard Glynn and raising speculation the bookmaker could be vulnerable to a takeover bid.

The Times

HEATHROW TAKES POTSHOT AT GATWICK IN LONDON DOGFIGHT

Open war has broken out between Britain’s two biggest airports after a blistering attack by Heathrow on “a decade of failure” at Gatwick. In response to tentative proposals by Gatwick to build a second runway, Heathrow has drawn up a list of 20 long-haul routes that have been axed at the Sussex airport over 10 years - including flights to New York, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur and Lagos.

SUPERMARKET PRICE CUTS FUEL PETROL WAR

Tesco Plc has pledged to drop the price of its fuel for the second time in a week as a petrol price war between supermarkets gathers pace. J Sainsbury Plc is reducing its petrol prices by up to 6 pence a litre and diesel by up to 4 pence a litre. Customers will pay no more than 129.9 pence a litre for petrol and 136.9 pence for diesel, with the cuts taking place on Thursday.

The Independent

BRITAIN‘S RECOVERY DRIVEN BY SPENDING, NOT TRADE

Britain’s recovery is being powered by consumer spending, rather than exports and investment, raising doubts about the sustainability of this year’s solid economic upturn.

TUI‘S SUNNY OUTLOOK PUTS THOMAS COOK SHARES IN THE SHADE

The City dumped shares in Thomas Cook Group Plc in favour of rival TUI Travel Plc on Thursday as the Thomson Holidays owner issued a profits upgrade despite unrest in Egypt.