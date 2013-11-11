PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Nov 11

Nov 11 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Telegraph

CO-OP BANK TO SPIN-OFF RENEWABLE ENERGY LENDING DIVISIONS

The Co-operative Bank is preparing to spin off its renewable energy lending operations into a new business that could lead to the stock market listing of a portfolio of assets worth more than 500 million pounds ($800 million). The separation of the business is part of the troubled lender’s plan to dispose of about 15 billion pounds of assets considered “non-core” to its future business following its 1.5-billion-pound recapitalisation. ()

TRANSPORT SECRETARY FACES GRILLING FROM MPS ON HS2 REPORT

Transport Secretary Patrick McLoughlin has been called by the Commons transport committee after claims a report predicting the HS2 rail project will boost the UK by 15 billion pounds a year uses flawed methodology. ()

The Guardian

BT DEFENDS BIG BET ON CHAMPIONS LEAGUE AS CUSTOMERS FACE PRICE RISES

BT Group Plc has defended its lavish spending on international football rights after it dealt a hammer blow to BSkyB by hugely outbidding its rival for the right to screen Champions League matches from 2015, saying it expected consumers to pay for both companies’ sports channels. ()

GAS INDUSTRY EMPLOYEE SECONDED TO DRAFT UK‘S ENERGY POLICY

A major state subsidy scheme for the UK’s gas-fired power stations is being designed by an employee of a gas company working on secondment to the government, according to a document released by the Department of Energy and Climate Change. ()

The Times

SERIOUS FRAUD OFFICE CALLS IN SPIES IN FIGHT AGAINST CRIME

The country’s leading white-collar crime-fighting organisation is reforging ties with British spying agencies to boost its hunt for corporate crooks. ()

EXPORT TARGET ‘NOT POSSIBLE UNDER CURRENT CIRCUMSTANCES’

The government has no hope of meeting its target of doubling the value of exports to 1 trillion pounds a year by the end of the decade without drastic action, a leading think-tank has warned. ()

The Independent

SMALL BUSINESSES BASK IN RECOVERY AS CONFIDENCE SURGES TO 25-YEAR HIGH

Confidence levels among small businesses is rising at the fastest pace in 25 years, in the clearest sign that the economic recovery is not just helping the country’s biggest firms, according to the Confederation of British Industry. ()

KPMG BREAKS NEW GROUND WITH LAUNCH OF $100 MLN TECHNOLOGY FUND

KPMG has stolen a march on its ‘Big Four’ rivals with the launch of what is thought to be the first significant investment fund established by any of the major accountants. ()