PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Nov 12

Nov 12 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Telegraph

DAVID CAMERON: BRITAIN NEEDS A ‘CULTURE CHANGE’ TO GET BEHIND BUSINESS

In his annual speech at the Lord Mayor’s Banquet in the City, Prime Minister David Cameron said Britain needs “a fundamental culture change” to get behind business and enterprise, and that he wants Britain to show an “entrepreneurial, buccaneering spirit” where people who take risks to make money are celebrated and admired.

MORE THAN 4 MILLION MORE FACE HIGHER ENERGY BILLS

E.ON, one of Britain’s “big six” energy suppliers, is preparing to push through a 6.6 percent increase in gas and electricity prices, with the increase taking effect in early January.

The Guardian

NEW LONDON HOUSING ‘AIMED AT WEALTHY’ CREATES WIDENING AFFORDABILITY GAP

London’s housing shortfall is running at more than 20,000 homes per year and too many of the properties under construction are aimed at wealthy buyers, according to research that warns of a growing affordability gap in the capital’s new housing stock.

RBS CHAIRMAN REVEALS EMPLOYEE LOBBYING OVER BANKER BONUSES

In a rare insight into the pressure top employees try to put on boards over their pay levels, Sir Philip Hampton, the chairman of Royal Bank of Scotland said on Monday he had been contacted “quite a lot” by bankers wanting bigger pay deals via email and in face to face meetings.

The Times

MOVE OVER ‘FRED THE SHRED’, PANTO SEASON HAS NEW VILLAINS

Energy Secretary Ed Davey is to warn energy company bosses that they face a “Fred the Shred” moment because the public believes that they are just as greedy as reviled bankers after the financial crisis.

SKY FALLS IN AS BT CELEBRATES CHAMPIONS LEAGUE VICTORY

More than 1.5 billion pounds was wiped off the value of BSkyB on Monday as investors faced up to the satellite broadcaster’s shock loss of the rights to air Champions League football to BT Group Plc.

The Independent

BARRATTS SHOES GOES INTO ADMINISTRATION WITH MORE THAN 1,000 JOBS AT RISK

British retail chain Barratts Shoes has gone into administration for the third time in just four years, the company has announced. The move puts over 1,000 jobs at risk in 75 stores and 23 concessions across the UK and Ireland.

FLYBE TO CUT 500 JOBS IN COST-CUTTING DRIVE

Flybe Group Plc has revealed it will axe another 500 jobs in a cost-cutting drive that will also see the regional airline reviewing unprofitable routes and bases.