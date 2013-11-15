PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Nov 15

Nov 15 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Telegraph

BARCLAYS ‘TO CUT 1,700 FRONTLINE STAFF FROM BRANCHES’

Barclays Plc will axe “cashiers, personal bankers, operational specialists, branch managers and assistant manager roles”, according to Unite, as customers now use mobile phones to do their banking.

CENTRICA WARNS ON PROFITS - AND LOST APPETITE FOR INVESTMENT

British Gas owner Centrica Plc issued a profits warning and said the political row over energy prices makes it less likely to invest in new UK power plants.

The Guardian

EUROZONE ECONOMIC RECOVERY FALTERS IN THIRD QUARTER

The eurozone’s economic woes persisted in the third quarter as Italy’s longest recession continued and a contraction in French output dragged growth down to 0.1 percent.

BURBERRY‘S NEXT BOSS TRIES TO REASSURE CITY ABOUT LEADERSHIP AND VISION

Burberry Group Plc’s next chief executive, Christopher Bailey, who takes over from Angela Ahrendts in mid-2014, attempted on Thursday to reassure the City that he was the right person to steer the luxury fashion house into the future, as it announced six-monthly sales had for the first time topped 1 billion pounds.

The Times

NEVER AGAIN, VOWS DUBLIN AS IT ENDS BAILOUT FUNDING

Ireland proclaimed a remarkable comeback for its shattered economy with a pledge to break free from its international bailout deal next month without the safety net of a back-up programme.

RATE RISE CLOCK IS TICKING FOR POORER HOMEOWNERS, SAYS ‘BAD BANK’ BOSS

An increase in interest rates could hurt customers struggling with repayments at the nationalised lenders Bradford & Bingley and Northern Rock, the head of the state-run “bad bank” has warned.

The Independent

SERCO SHARES CRASH 17 PERCENT AS CRISIS TRIGGERS MASSIVE PROFITS WARNING

Allegations that it has been overcharging the government ended up forced outsourcing firm Serco Group Plc to publish a profits warning for this year and next which led to a 17 percent crash in its share price on Thursday, wiping some 450 million pounds off its value.

NPOWER OWNER SLASHES JOBS WHILE BRITISH GAS OWNER WARNS ON PROFITS

The German owner of British power giant Npower is slashing one in 10 jobs across Europe by 2016 as part of a fresh wave of “efficiency measures”, although it refused to be drawn on how many UK employees could be pushed out of work.