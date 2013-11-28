PRESS DIGEST- British Business - November 28

Nov 28 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Telegraph

BOOTS ‘BROKE’ TAX AND DISCLOSURE RULES CLAIMS UK CHARITY

The owner of high-street chemist chain Boots has been accused by War on Want of “violating” tax and disclosure rules largely to the benefit of its chairman.

YELLOW PAGES PUBLISHER HIBU CALLS IN ADMINISTRATORS

Hibu, the publisher of the Yellow Pages, has gone called in the administrators, ending a long struggle with crippling debts. The administration will be handled by Deloitte and means shareholders will not get to question the management at an emergency general meeting that was scheduled for next week.

The Guardian

TESCO PLANNING SAME-DAY DELIVERY AS IT BATTLES RIVALS

Tesco is preparing to offer same-day delivery for online groceries as it fights to shore up its struggling UK business and take on rival services by Waitrose, Morrisons and Asda.

NPOWER TO CUT 1,400 UK JOBS IN OUTSOURCING TO INDIA

Npower is to close offices and outsource work to India in a move that will see 1,400 UK staff lose their jobs at the energy supplier.

The Times

MORE CASH, BUT UNIONS LASH OUT AT THE NEW POSTAL ORDER

The Post Office said the future of its network of 11,500 outlets had been secured after another 640million pound injection of taxpayers’ money.

COMPASS FEEDS CASH BACK TO INVESTORS

The world’s biggest catering company is dishing up a further 500million pounds for its investors. Compass has announced its third share buyback in as many years.

Sky News

FUNDS CIRCLE HOVIS AS PREMIER HUNTS NEW DOUGH

A pack of investors are in talks with the owner of Hovis, Britain’s leading bread brand, as it seeks backers to help finance a revival of the struggling division.

RBS-BACKED BANK SHAWBROOK FINDS NEW INVESTOR

A fast-growing UK lender backed by Royal Bank of Scotland has recruited an arm of commodities trading giant Cargill Incorporated to fund an ambitious challenge to Britain’s high street banks.