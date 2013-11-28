PRESS DIGEST- British Business - November 28

Nov 28 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Telegraph
BOOTS ‘BROKE’ TAX AND DISCLOSURE RULES CLAIMS UK CHARITY
The owner of high-street chemist chain Boots has been accused by War on Want of “violating” tax and disclosure rules largely to the benefit of its chairman.
Hibu, the publisher of the Yellow Pages, has gone called in the administrators, ending a long struggle with crippling debts. The administration will be handled by Deloitte and means shareholders will not get to question the management at an emergency general meeting that was scheduled for next week.
The Guardian
Tesco is preparing to offer same-day delivery for online groceries as it fights to shore up its struggling UK business and take on rival services by Waitrose, Morrisons and Asda.
Npower is to close offices and outsource work to India in a move that will see 1,400 UK staff lose their jobs at the energy supplier.
The Times
The Post Office said the future of its network of 11,500 outlets had been secured after another 640million pound injection of taxpayers’ money.
The world’s biggest catering company is dishing up a further 500million pounds for its investors. Compass has announced its third share buyback in as many years.
Sky News
A pack of investors are in talks with the owner of Hovis, Britain’s leading bread brand, as it seeks backers to help finance a revival of the struggling division.
A fast-growing UK lender backed by Royal Bank of Scotland has recruited an arm of commodities trading giant Cargill Incorporated to fund an ambitious challenge to Britain’s high street banks.