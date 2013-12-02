PRESS DIGEST- British Business - December 2

December 2 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Telegraph

MANUFACTURERS TO LEAD UK‘S GROWTH CHARGE

Britain’s manufacturers will grow faster than the UK economy overall next year, boosted by an increasing pipeline of orders, according to the manufacturer’s organisation EEF’s report published today.

BUSINESS BANK TO BE BASED IN SHEFFIELD

The government is planning to boost Britain’s Business Bank with an extra 250 million pounds of funding and give the lender a permanent headquarters in Sheffield. The plans, are expected to be announced as soon as Monday.

The Guardian

CHRISTMAS SHOPPING BEGINS WITH BUMPER BUILDUP TO CYBER MONDAY

The Christmas shopping season got off to a bumper start over the weekend, with record takings recorded as a result of last week’s American-style “Black Friday” promotions, and a further 450 million pounds expected to go through the online tills today, which has been dubbed “Mega Monday”.

ENERGY AND ECO-HANDOUTS FUNDED BY TAX AVOIDANCE CRACKDOWN, SAYS OSBORNE

A fresh crackdown on tax avoidance will fund 1,000 pounds grants for home buyers to improve energy efficiency, George Osborne has said. The chancellor said the coalition would keep the public finances under tight control as he gave details of a shake-up of green levies that could see 50 pounds shaved off energy bills.

The Times

CROWDFUNDING CLAMPDOWN MAY HIT SMALL FIRMS HARD

Plans to regulate crowd-funding could deprive thousands of small businesses of a crucial source of finance, MPs and industry experts are warning.

FEATHERS FLY AT FASTJET‘S BIRTHDAY CELEBRATIONS

One year on from the launch of Fastjet, however, Lonrho, whose contact book across Africa is unrivalled, has quit - and now a spat with Sir Stelios threatens the airline’s very future.

Sky News

OSBORNE TO POINT TO LLOYDS RETAIL SHARE SALE

George Osborne will reaffirm plans this week to reap a multi-billion pound windfall from the sale of a big stake in Lloyds Banking Group to the general public.

CENTRICA BOSS: ‘WE ACT IN NATIONAL INTEREST’

The chief executive of Britain’s biggest energy supplier will defend his company against claims of industry profiteering on Monday by declaring that its financial strength enables it to act in the UK’s national interest. (Compiled by Aashika Jain in Bangalore)