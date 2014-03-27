PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 27

March 27 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Telegraph

RBS CITIZENS FAILS FEDERAL RESERVE STRESS TEST

Royal Bank of Scotland's U.S. business has been barred from raising its dividend by the Federal Reserve after being deemed unable to survive another financial crisis. (link.reuters.com/wuz87v)

PENSION CHANGES MUST NOT CREATE MIS-SELLING RISK, SAYS L&G BOSS

Changes to Britain's pension rules must not be allowed to create an "open-ended liability" for the insurance industry, the boss of Legal & General has warned, as he forecast a 75 percent contraction in the individual annuity market. (link.reuters.com/xuz87v)

CANDY CRUSH MAKER‘S SHARES TUMBLE ON DEBUT

Shares in the London-based smartphone games developer King tanked on their first day of trading on Wall Street on Wednesday, as the company failed to overcome fears it could prove to be a flash in the pan. (link.reuters.com/zuz87v)

The Guardian

WONGA LOOKS BEYOND PAYDAY TO TRY OUT LONGER LOANS

The online lender Wonga is testing out new loans repaid over a six-month period, and has dropped a service that allowed consumers to pay for goods from online retailers using credit. (link.reuters.com/haz87v)

LLOYDS SHARE SALE MAKES GOVERNMENT 4.2 BLN STG

The taxpayer's stake in Lloyds Banking Group has been cut to 25 percent, after the government sold shares worth 4.2 billion pounds on Tuesday night. (link.reuters.com/byz87v)

SSE PLEDGES TO HOLD GAS AND ELECTRICITY PRICES UNTIL 2016

SSE, the UK's second-largest energy provider, is to freeze gas and electricity prices for its 5 million customers until 2016, putting pressure on rivals to follow. (link.reuters.com/cyz87v)

The Times

SCOTS BELIEVE OSBORNE IS ‘BLUFFING’ OVER CURRENCY

George Osborne's high-stakes gamble of ruling out a currency union between an independent Scotland and the rest of the UK appears to have backfired, with more Scots believing that he is "bluffing" than telling the truth, a poll for The Times has found. (link.reuters.com/tuz87v)

The Independent

ROW AS SWISS PICK UK BANKER TO RUN WATCHDOG

Switzerland has named the British banker Mark Branson as the new head of its financial market regulator, it emerged yesterday. (link.reuters.com/dyz87v)