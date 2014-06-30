FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- British Business - June 30
June 30, 2014 / 12:25 AM / 3 years ago

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 30 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Telegraph

ABBVIE ON SHIRE COURTSHIP TRIP TO LONDON

The boss of US drug-maker AbbVie Inc is flying into London this week to court Shire’s shareholders and try to convince them of the merits of a potential takeover.

INDEPENDENT SCOTLAND RISKS BEING DESTABILISED BY BANKS

An independent Scotland would be even more exposed to its banking sector than Iceland was at the height of the financial crisis if the country’s biggest institutions remained there.

ADDISON LEE OWNER FLAGS SALE

The American backer of Addison Lee, the London minicab firm, is to explore a possible sale of the firm just over a year after taking control.

The Guardian

LABOUR OFFERS OLIVE BRANCH TO BUSINESS BY TARGETING TAX AND INVESTMENT

Ed Balls is to launch a bid to bolster Labour’s credibility with business by promising to keep a low rate of corporation tax and attract long-term investors to Britain, as he brushed off criticism from the policy chief Jon Cruddas that a “profound dead hand” within the party is blocking bold reforms.

HOPES RAISED THAT TAKEOVER WILL SAVE MILFORD HAVEN OIL REFINERY JOBS

Hundreds of workers at the Milford Haven oil refinery in south-west Wales are awaiting confirmation that their jobs have been saved after weekend reports that a deal to sell the plant was close.

The Times

OSBORNE‘S GRAND PLAN TO JOIN UP INCOME TAX AND NATIONAL INSURANCE

Income tax and national insurance will be merged under plans being lined up as a key element of the next Conservative manifesto.

Compiled by Esha Vaish in Bangalore; editing by Matthew Lewis

