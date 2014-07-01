PRESS DIGEST- British Business - July 2

The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

ECONOMY PICKS UP PACE ON BACK OF BOOMING MANUFACTURING

Britain’s recovery gathered speed in the second quarter on the back of the booming manufacturing industry, economists said after factory activity accelerated in June at its second fastest rate in more than three years.

TATA BLAMES BUSINESS RATES FOR 400 JOB CUTS

Tata Steel, one of Britain’s biggest private employers, blamed the cuts on ‘much higher’ business rates compared to other EU countries and ‘uncompetitive’ energy costs.

The Telegraph

SPORTS DIRECT HITS OUT AT ‘ANTI-COMPETITIVE’ ADIDAS

Mike Ashley’s sports retailer Sports Direct is understood to have reported adidas to competition authorities ahead of potentially stormy shareholder meeting.

The Guardian

MADELEINE MCCANN CASE: PORTUGUESE POLICE QUESTION FOUR SUSPECTS

Portuguese police have begun questioning four suspects identified by Scotland Yard detectives as being able to assist them in their investigation into the disappearance of Madeleine McCann seven years ago in Praia da Luz.

Sky News

SAINSBURY‘S ENERGY HIT BY MIS-SELLING SCANDAL

British Gas is being forced to compensate thousands of customers for providing inaccurate savings estimates in the latest mis-selling episode to blight the utility sector.