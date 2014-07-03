PRESS DIGEST- British Business - July 4

July 4 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Telegraph

IMMIGRATION AND EUROPE WILL BE A ‘BIG HURDLE’ FOR LABOUR, WARNS ANDY BURNHAM

Labour’s position on Europe and immigration will be a “big hurdle” ahead of the election because people do not have “confidence” that the party has a “clear position” on the issues, Andy Burnham has said.

CATH KIDSTON IN TALKS WITH THREE PARTIES OVER SALE

Cath Kidston, the retailer famous for its floral patterns, is in talks with three parties about a takeover potentially worth 250 million pounds.

DAIRY CREST SIGNS DEAL TO MILK CHINESE BABY FOOD MARKET

The largest dairy producer in the UK has signed a five-year deal with Fonterra, the world’s biggest dairy exporter, to access the lucrative Chinese market for baby food.

The Guardian

ED BALLS WOOS FIRMS SAYING LABOUR SHOULD LOVE ENTREPRENEURS

Labour should love entrepreneurs who create jobs, the shadow chancellor, Ed Balls, said on Thursday, attempting to seal a new relationship with businesses and stop the mixed the party’s messages to them.

HOUSEHOLD DEBT SERIOUS THREAT TO UK RECOVERY, SAYS BANK OF ENGLAND DEPUTY

The Bank of England deputy governor, Sir Jon Cunliffe, has warned that household debt is a key risk to the UK recovery and said the Bank’s new measures to rein in the housing market should be thought of as insurance against a major crash.

SPORTS DIRECT INVESTOR REVOLT CONTINUES OVER BONUS SCHEME FOR FOUNDER ASHLEY

Leading investors in Sports Direct will vote against the re-election of the chairman and other board members at September’s annual general meeting in protest at the multimillion-pound bonus scheme pushed through this week for the retailer’s founder, Mike Ashley.

The Times

EUROPE THE TARGET FOR MASTER BOMBMAKER

Al-Qaeda’s master bombmaker has trained European jihadists to become suicide bombers targeting their home countries, intelligence agencies have discovered.

MPS TO QUESTION CHIEF TAXMAN OVER 1.9 BLN STG MISTAKE

The chief executive of HM Revenue & Customs is facing a double grilling from MPs over how the tax authority exaggerated its success in squeezing additional revenues from reluctant taxpayers.

RYANAIR TO TAKE OFF FOR SCOTLAND ONCE MORE

Ryanair’s attempt to chase easyJet into the budget business traveller market will include the airline flying between London and Scotland for the first time in three years.

Sky News

ASDA TO CUT MORE THAN 1,350 JOBS WITHIN WEEKS

The supermarket chain, which is owned by U.S.-based Walmart , had previously said there would be job losses but it did not reveal the number of cuts.