PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Aug 12

The Times

BIGGEST UK COMPANIES FEEL SQUEEZE ON MARGINS

Britain’s top-listed companies are generating more revenue as the country’s economy picks up but the improvement has come at the expense of squeezed profit margins.

The Guardian

OFGEM DEFENDS RECORD OF REFORM OVER BIG SIX ENERGY FIRMS’ HIGH PRICES

Ofgem has hit back at claims it may be partly to blame for high prices, after a group of former regulators said it had presided over a weakening of competition in the energy market.

HEATHROW AND GATWICK BOSSES CLASH OVER RIVAL EXPANSION PLANS

Executives at Heathrow and Gatwick have clashed over rival expansion plans after both airports seized on record passenger numbers as justification for building new runways.

The Telegraph

ALIBABA WOOS LUXURY BRANDS AHEAD OF FLOTATION

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd IPO-BABA.N, the Chinese Internet shopping giant, is battling to persuade luxury brands to set up stores on the website ahead of its planned flotation.

TAX INVERSION CRACKDOWN ‘UNLIKELY TO DERAIL DEALS’

Washington’s threatened tax inversion crackdown is unlikely to dampen the deal frenzy sweeping the healthcare sector, according to analysis from Bernstein.

Sky News

CARE GIANT RACES TO AVERT 500 MLN STG SALE COLLAPSE

NHP, the parent company of HC-One, one of Britain’s biggest nursing home operators, will hold crunch talks this week aimed at preventing the collapse of a 500 million pound ($839 million) sale of the business.

The Independent

SPORTS DIRECT ‘STOPS 20,000 STAFF TAKING OTHER WORK’ BY USING ZERO HOUR CONTRACTS

Billionaire Mike Ashley has been revealed as the biggest employer to use the soon-to-be illegal “zero hour” contracts that potentially stop the 20,000 part-time staff at his retail empire getting a second job. ($1 = 0.5957 British Pounds) (Compiled by Esha Vaish in Bangalore; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)