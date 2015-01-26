PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan 26

Jan 26 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Bentley Motors is helping to create a university technical college in Crewe as part of efforts to meet a skills shortage and to produce the home-grown talent it believes is vital to preserve its quintessential Britishness. (thetim.es/1BbJwnO)

Greece sent shockwaves across Europe last night as a radical left-wing party that has promised to end austerity and refuse to take orders from Berlin and Brussels triumphed in the country's election. (thetim.es/1uu8tsm)

The Guardian

Security procedures are being reviewed at Downing Street after a hoax caller pretending to be the head of Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ) managed to get through to David Cameron. Cameron spoke to the imposter, who was claiming to be the GCHQ director Robert Hannigan, but ended the call quite quickly after he released he was being tricked. (bit.ly/15IwExD)

Philip Green has put BHS up for sale after receiving a number of approaches for the department store chain. The move comes after years of speculation that the retail tycoon was willing to part with BHS if a buyer could be found for the loss-making business. (bit.ly/1JqZ0Ld)

The Telegraph

Card Factory Plc is in the early stages of considering a bid for upmarket rival Paperchase. The retailer, which has 130 UK stores and 30 outlets overseas including the United Arab Emirates, France and Germany, has been put up for sale by its private equity owners with a price tag of around 150 million pounds. (bit.ly/15B0y6h)

British companies paid out a record 97.4 billion pounds in dividends to investors last year after the bumper one-off payment from Vodafone Group Plc outweighed the drag caused by a strong pound. (bit.ly/1L9jbPy)

Sky News

The Post Office will this week publicly target becoming one of Britain's leading financial services providers by the end of the decade, amid ministerial support for its vast network to play a greater role in banking provision. (bit.ly/15I6GKH)

The parent company of British Airways has approached Aer Lingus about a fresh takeover bid for the Irish carrier. Sky News can exclusively reveal that International Consolidated Airlines Group submitted a revised proposal to the board of Aer Lingus within the last couple of days. (bit.ly/1C3GKGB)