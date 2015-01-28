PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan 28

Jan 28 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Mike Ashley has strengthened his grasp on the money streams entering Rangers after the cash-strapped Scottish Championship club's board agreed a 10 million pounds ($15.19 million) emergency loan with Sports Direct, the Newcastle United owner's retail business. (thetim.es/1yYazq1)

Greek prime minister Alexis Tsipras named a radical libertarian as his finance minister. Yanis Varoufakis was sworn in along with the other 39 members of Greece's new coalition cabinet. (thetim.es/1y3BTix)

The Guardian

Britain's economic recovery slowed in the fourth quarter of 2014, but annual growth was the fastest since the financial crisis of 2007. Official figures showed that in the final three months of 2014, GDP growth slowed to a quarterly rate of 0.5 percent. (bit.ly/1DeuNLp)

Sales commission at the estate agents Foxtons slid by more than a quarter at the end of last year in the latest sign that the capital's runaway housing market is rapidly cooling. (bit.ly/1v0aFO8)

The Telegraph

A High Court ruling has found Companies House liable for the demise of Taylor & Sons Ltd, after they erroneously recorded that the Cardiff engineering firm had been wound up. In fact it was another entirely unconnected company Taylor & Son Ltd which had actually gone bust. (bit.ly/1BlbOMI)

Venture capitalist reveals he informed Vince Cable's Department of Business of likely collapse a week before Christmas. Jon Moulton, chairman of Better Capital, said his business had suffered a serious financial and reputational hit as a result of the collapse over Christmas 2014. (bit.ly/1y3C5OJ)

Sky News

The chairman of Pearson Plc, Glen Moreno, is to step down after a decade at the helm. Sources said that Pearson's nominations committee had enlisted JCA Group, a City headhunting firm, to oversee the process of recruiting Moreno's successor. (bit.ly/1yLtfJb)

Up to two million holders of a credit card insurance product could secure compensation. The Financial Conduct Authority said it had reached agreement on a compensation scheme after card customers were sold security products costing up to 25 pounds annually to cover fraudulent use in the event of a card being lost or stolen. (bit.ly/1v0kiMT)

The Independent

EDF Energy today announced it will cut its gas prices by 1.3 percent making it the last of the Big Six energy suppliers to reduce tariffs in reaction to falling wholesale costs. The French-owned firm said the cut will take effect from Feb. 11 and will benefit around one million customers. (ind.pn/1z884jy)

Developer Almacantar announced yesterday that it has started work converting Centre Point, which was developed by property tycoon Harry Hyams in 1966, into 82 luxury apartments. According to The Telegraph, the apartments will consist of 16 one-bedroom, 37 two-bedroom, 26 three-bedroom, two four-bedroom and one five-bedroom flats. (ind.pn/1BjRs6I)