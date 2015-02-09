PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Feb 9

The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

The new boss of Centrica Plc is facing calls to cut its dividend for the first time in almost a decade as it grapples with the oil price collapse and falling profits for household gas and electricity. (thetim.es/1ER2ir7)

Inflation will turn negative this year because of the dramatic slide in energy costs, the Bank of England will predict this week. (thetim.es/1Ky7OPI)

The Guardian

HSBC's Swiss banking arm helped wealthy customers dodge taxes and conceal millions of dollars of assets, doling out bundles of untraceable cash and advising clients on how to circumvent domestic tax authorities, according to a huge cache of leaked secret bank account files. (bit.ly/1zM7Tun)

A leading free market thinktank has issued a fierce attack on George Osborne, accusing him of cynical electioneering after the chancellor announced the amount of market-beating "pensioner bonds", available to people over 65, would be increased to 15 billion pounds ($22.86 billion) by the general election in May. (bit.ly/1zMCmZq)

The Telegraph

The Labour Party has begun a desperate attempt to quell growing accusations that the party is anti-business after Ed Miliband's attack on the chairman of Boots Company Plc, insisting it is "aggressively pro-business". (bit.ly/1vzm081)

Tesco chief executive Dave Lewis's attempts to heal relationships with suppliers suffered a blow yesterday as it emerged that the troubled supermarket continues to put pressure on already squeezed small businesses. (bit.ly/1DuSAZT)

Sky News

Ministers are to unveil a fresh drive urging consumers to switch energy companies just weeks before the main parties pledge renewed oversight of the industry in their general election manifestos. (bit.ly/1vzm9IP)

Tax havens such as Bermuda, Jersey and Guernsey will have six months to open their books or face international blacklisting if the Labour Party wins the general election in May, Ed Miliband has vowed. (bit.ly/1CJoNOa)

The Independent

Poundland Group Plc is set to take over rival discounter 99p Stores for 55 million pounds in a deal that would see the company become one of the biggest retailers on the high street. (ind.pn/1zVIEZN)

The accountancy giant PricewaterhouseCoopers is promoting tax avoidance by multinational firms "on an industrial scale," MPs said in a damning report published today. (ind.pn/1IduJSF)