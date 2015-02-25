PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Feb 25

Feb 25 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

GREECE BACKS DOWN TO SECURE ITS BAILOUT

After Greece secured a four-month bailout by abandoning key policy promises on which the ruling party Syriza swept to power, there were reports of backlash among supporters and a stormy cabinet as ministers learnt of the compromises. (thetim.es/1ag5ShZ)

AVIVA INVESTORS FOOTS 150 MLN POUNDS BILL FOR FUND BIAS

The Financial Conduct Authority fined Aviva Investors 17.6 million pounds ($27.23 million) yesterday for failing to control conflicts of interest that meant that its fund managers had incentives to direct investments to customers that paid top-notch performance fees. This has cost Aviva's investment business almost 150 million pounds in fines and compensation. (thetim.es/17w0ANE)

The Guardian

HOUSING BODY CALLS FOR RIGHT-TO-BUY CRACKDOWN

The Chartered Institute of Housing, which represents the property industry, said exempting rural communities from right-to-buy and cracking down on fraudulent purchases are among measures that should be considered by the government to stem the loss of social housing. (bit.ly/1MPLfYR)

WONGA TO CUT THIRD OF STAFF

Controversial lender Wonga said it is slashing 325 jobs in the United Kingdom and Ireland - about a third of its workforce - to cut costs as it responds to a wider clampdown on unfair practices in the payday lending market. (bit.ly/1AoXLJK)

The Telegraph

TROIKA RAISES FRESH CONCERNS OVER GREECE‘S DEBT DEAL

The "Troika" of the European Commission, European Central Bank and International Monetary Fund have warned that the Greek government reforms are not enough to unlock the vital funding needed to keep the country afloat. (bit.ly/1Es1qs3)

MORRISONS TO APPOINT FORMER TESCO DIRECTOR AS CEO

WM Morrison Supermarkets Plc is set to appoint former Tesco Corp director David Potts as its new chief executive as early as Wednesday. Potts will take over from Dalton Philips, who was ousted last month. (bit.ly/1MPOorJ)

Sky News

OIL GROUP GULF KEYSTONE TO SIGNAL SALE TALKS

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd, one of London's most controversial listed companies, is poised to say that its board is considering a sale or merger amid protracted talks with the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) over delayed payments for oil exports, Sky News learns. (bit.ly/1afU3bQ)

RBS WEALTH CHIEF TAPNER TO LEAVE QUEEN‘S BANK

Sky News has learned that Rory Tapner, chief executive of Royal Bank of Scotland's wealth arm is to step down. Tapner, one of the City's most senior bankers, is to leave Coutts, which counts Her Majesty The Queen among its clients, in the coming months. (bit.ly/1ErYA6e)

The Independent

SWISS FRANC SURGE LEADS OFFICIALS TO BLOCK PIZZA DELIVERY

Uli Burchardt, the mayor of Constance in Germany, which borders Switzerland to the northeast, told the Wall Street Journal that German vans have been stopped by Swiss customs officials after they were found to be delivering up to 60 pizzas at a time. Following the decision to lift the 1.20 euros ($1) cap in January, the Swiss have been crossing the border to do their weekly shopping, visit the dentist etc., getting more for their money. (ind.pn/1BkhYml)

OSBORNE TO ANNOUNCE FINES FOR BANKS INVOLVED IN TAX EVASION

George Osborne, the British Chancellor, will use his final major policy statement before the May election to fine banks, accountants and companies that help people evade tax. The fines will be announced in next month's budget following the scandal at HSBC's Swiss division. (ind.pn/17tiqRn)