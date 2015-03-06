PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 6

March 6 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

BANKS BORROWED UP TO 180 BLN STG FROM BOE UNDER AUCTIONS PROBED BY SFO

The Serious Fraud Office's investigation into the Bank of England's crisis-era liquidity auctions is believed to relate to a 180 billion pound funding scheme that was ended by the BoE in 2010. The SFO confirmed on Wednesday night that it had launched an investigation after the Bank handed it the results of an inquiry launched in the summer and conducted by City barrister Lord Grabiner. (bit.ly/1DZ2LF0)

ECB LAUNCHES 1.1 TRILLION EUROS BLITZ AS BOND MARKET DRIES UP

The European Central Bank is to launch a 1.1 trillion euro ($1.21 trillion) blitz of bond purchases from Monday to avert deflation and revive lending, finally joining the "QE club" a full six years after the Bank of England and the US Federal Reserve. (bit.ly/1DYQBMt)

The Guardian

GEORGE OSBORNE PLANS SWIFT POST-ELECTION SALE OF RBS STAKE

George Osborne plans to sell the government's holding in Royal Bank of Scotland "as quickly as we can" if he remains chancellor after the election. The bank is still 79 percent owned by taxpayers after the government was forced to bail it out to the tune of 45 billion pounds ($68.55 billion) in late 2008 and early 2009 to prevent it collapsing. (bit.ly/1G3PP0C)

VINCE CABLE CALLS FOR RELAXATION OF SPENDING CONTROLS

Vince Cable has warned that the next government must relax Whitehall spending budgets to support training and infrastructure projects in a move seen as taking the Liberal Democrats closer to Labour before the general election. (bit.ly/17WSIoB)

The Telegraph

JAY Z‘S $56 MILLION BID FOR MUSIC STREAMING SERVICE BLOCKED

Minority owners of the company behind streaming service Tidal, which launched in the US and UK in October, have blocked rapper Jay Z's $56 million bid for the company. (bit.ly/1Eki8L4)

Sky News

UK REGULATOR FIGHTS BRUSSELS ON 10 BLN STG O2 DEAL

British competition watchdogs are fighting a rearguard action against Brussels in a bid to scrutinise a Hong Kong tycoon's 10.25 billion pound takeover of O2, the UK's second-biggest mobile phone network. (bit.ly/1G3MO06)