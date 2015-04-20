PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 20

The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

* Conran attacks BHS sale

Terence Conran has criticised Sir Philip Green's sale of the BHS store chain, which he once ran, describing it as "ridiculous". His comments came as a letter sent to members of BHS's pension scheme revealed its deficit stood at 207 million pounds ($309.67 million) last year - almost twice the level reported in the 2013 accounts. (thetim.es/1aIUpqM)

* HSBC set for revolt over chief’s 7 mln pounds pay

The embattled banking giant HSBC Holdings Plc faces fresh criticism from investors over executive pay this week as it prepares to pare back its empire. Shareholders are expected to lash out against a 7.6 million pounds pay package for Chief Executive Officer Stuart Gulliver at the annual meeting on Friday. (thetim.es/1D3NTBO)

The Guardian

* Co-op Group: Competition means we cannot fully commit to Fairtrade

The Co-operative Group has told its members that it cannot make an enhanced commitment to stock Fairtrade products because of tough competition among supermarkets and its shift towards convenience stores. (bit.ly/1EhHIRU)

* April house price average at all-time high of more than 286,000 pounds

A lack of sellers and a huge surge in the number of people looking to buy a home has pushed the average asking price of homes coming on to the market in April up to an all-time high of just over 286,000 pounds, according to property website Rightmove. (bit.ly/1P0WUUU)

The Telegraph

* Europe ready for Grexit contagion as Athens gets closer to Russian cash

The European Central Bank has warned that a rupture of monetary union and Greek exit from the euro could have dramatic consequences but insisted that it has enough powerful weapons to avert contagion. (bit.ly/1D1ul0I)

* Wonga set to post loss amid clampdown on payday lenders

Wonga, the payday loan company is set to report in the first half of this week a loss of around 35 million pounds for 2014 after revenues fell by almost a third to 215 million pounds. (bit.ly/1Q77HhW)

Sky News

* Tories pledge Thatcher-style Lloyds sell-off

David Cameron is pledging an '80s-style privatisation if the Tories win the election, selling off the government's stake in Lloyds Banking Group. Only days after reviving Margaret Thatcher's right to buy policy in the Tory manifesto, he is now planning to win votes with a promise of cheap shares in a 10 billion pounds sell-off within a year of the General Election. (bit.ly/1HJ1DbU)

* Cable warns of CMA threat to Tory Lloyds sale

Conservative plans to sell billions of pounds of Lloyds Banking Group shares to the general public by May 2016 could be undermined by a competition inquiry into the industry, the Business Secretary Vince Cable has warned. (bit.ly/1HI9GFH) ($1 = 0.6684 pounds) (Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)