PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 22

April 22 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

* Briton ‘made $40 mln by crashing market’

A British futures trader was arrested yesterday over allegations that he made more than $40 million from rigging the US stock market, helping to cause the so-called "flash crash" that wiped tens of billions off the value of American companies in minutes five years ago. (thetim.es/1aQ36Qb)

* Greek banks ‘close to collapse’ as debt soars

Greek debt costs leapt yesterday as the French central bank warned that the banking sector in Athens is on the verge of collapse. The euro fell 0.6 per cent to $1.074 after International Monetary Fund and G20 meetings in Washington held out little progress on the prospect of Greece satisfying creditors to unlock 7.2 billion euros ($7.73 billion) in financial aid by the end of the month.(thetim.es/1GexUrX)

The Guardian

* Wonga weighs up a name change as it slumps into the red

Wonga, Britain's biggest payday lender, has slumped deep into the red following a series of scandals that saw it branded "morally wrong" by the Church of England. (bit.ly/1EpUWMn)

* Primark unveils 11 percent rise in first-half profits but strong U.S. dollar causes alarm

Primark has posted an 11 percent rise in first-half profits as the discount chain gears up for expansion into the U.S., but warned about rising costs due to the stronger dollar. (bit.ly/1DA9OB2)

The Telegraph

* BP sees ‘massive’ shock for North Sea as oil glut deepens

The North Sea oil industry faces a drastic squeeze as the world's crude glut worsens, BP Plc has warned. "We're going to see massive restructuring," Chief Executive Officer Bob Dudley said. "The North Sea is a very high cost basin and it is going to be a painful adjustment". (bit.ly/1GgcurP)

* Labour government would be bad for business, warns Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs Group has warned that a Labour victory in the general election - and particulary a tie-up with the SNP - would be bad for British business and could damage confidence in the economy and financial markets. The investment bank said a victory for Ed Miliband's party would be viewed as "more problematic by the business community" than a victory by Conservative leader David Cameron. (bit.ly/1K39Abc)

Sky News

* Tesco loss to be among biggest In UK history

Tesco Plc will guarantee itself an unwanted place in UK corporate history when it unveils an annual loss of well over 5 billion pounds ($7.46 billion), one of the biggest ever reported by a British company. (bit.ly/1zI9rUj)

* Bank Of America braced for 10 mln pounds fine

Bank of America Merrill Lynch will on Wednesday become the latest Wall Street institution to be fined by the City watchdog for failing to properly report transactions. (bit.ly/1Gfp0Yu)

The Independent

* Petrofac profit warning on more North Sea pain

The financial hazards of working in the North Sea were underlined yesterday as the oil and gas services company Petrofac Ltd issued its third profit warning in a year and said the group faced unprecedented challenges. (ind.pn/1DbpIS3)