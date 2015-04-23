PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 24

The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

* Deutsche hit with record Libor fine

Deutsche Bank has been ordered to dismiss six managers in London after pleading guilty to fraud and being fined a record $2.5 billion for rigging benchmark interest rates while lying to regulators. (thetim.es/1FiaZdT)

* Sainsbury’s bids goodnight to 800 jobs

In the latest indication of the financial toll being exacted on food retailers by a grocery price war, J Sainsbury Plc is making cutbacks that include the abolition of the roles of "deputy manager" and certain departmental heads in its supermarkets. (thetim.es/1bz3cx4)

The Guardian

* Barclay brothers sell stake in three luxury London hotels

The Barclay brothers have abandoned their four-year battle to seize control of three of London's most prestigious five-star hotels, including Claridges, selling out to a business controlled by Qatari sovereign funds. (bit.ly/1OiRwQh)

* Alexis Tsipras seeks interim deal for Greece in talks with Angela Merkel

Greece's increasingly desperate financial state was highlighted on Thursday when the country's prime minister, Alexis Tsipras, urged the German chancellor, Angela Merkel, to use her influence to speed up deadlocked negotiations over a new aid package. (bit.ly/1JijjwK)

The Telegraph

* U.S. alarmed by Greek energy alliance with Russia

The U.S. is scrambling to head off a Greek pipeline deal with Russia, fearing a disastrous change in the strategic balance of the Eastern Mediterranean as Greece's radical-Left government drifts into the Kremlin's orbit. (bit.ly/1DFB4Ow)

* McFarlane vows change at Barclays as he is urged to ‘bring chainsaw’

Barclays Plc new chairman has vowed to speed up the bank's restructuring on his first day in the job, raising the prospect of bold moves to placate shareholders. John McFarlane, who officially replaced Sir David Walker as the bank's chairman at Thursday's annual meeting, promised investors a "dynamic reallocation" of resources that would allow the bank to pursue "a number of growth options".(bit.ly/1FidQ6T)

Sky News

* AstraZeneca braced for investor pay protest

AstraZeneca Plc is braced for dissent from leading investors over executive pay almost a year after it saw off a 69 billion pounds takeover bid from Pfizer. The FTSE-100 drugs giant will be the subject of a modest shareholder revolt at its annual meeting on Friday. (bit.ly/1OM5vZK)

* Ideal Shopping Direct owner crafts 200 mln pounds sale

One of the UK's biggest home shopping groups has been put up for sale for more than 200 million pounds ($301.02 million) , four years after being taken private for less than half that sum. (bit.ly/1aVzmld) ($1 = 0.6644 pounds) (Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Diane Craft)