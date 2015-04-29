PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 29

The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

* Sainsbury’s chief caught up in Egypt court drama

Mike Coupe, the chief executive of J Sainsbury, was forced to fly to Giza on Sunday to appeal against his conviction last September. (thetim.es/1HPiauF)

* UK economy slows sharply ahead of election

Britain started the year with the weakest economic growth since the country faced risks of a triple-dip recession, dealing the Conservatives a damaging blow just nine days before the general election. (thetim.es/1Gu1V1L)

The Guardian

* Greek finance minister denies being sidelined from debt talks

The Greek finance minister has denied that he has been sidelined from talks with Greece's creditors as he resumed outspoken attacks on the country's eurozone partners. (bit.ly/1bQKAsB)

* Alliance Trust strikes deal with Elliott Advisors

Alliance Trust, one of the UK's oldest investment firms, has reached an 11th-hour compromise with its rebel investor Elliott Advisors, which had been pushing for change at the company. (bit.ly/1zlW1my)

The Telegraph

* Gatwick oil project suspended amid permit confusion

Drilling for oil at Horse Hill near Gatwick will not be allowed to proceed because its backers, including entrepreneur David Lenigas, do not have the necessary approvals from government agencies. (bit.ly/1HPjeP6)

* Louis Vuitton’s chequered pattern under threat from EU

Louis Vuitton's signature chequered squares are not distinctive enough to deserve a trademark, a European Court has ruled, following a challenge from German retailer Nanu-Nana. The European General Court has cancelled two community trademarks registered by Louis Vuitton for its leather products. (bit.ly/1AdoV2T)

Sky News

* BP profits fall 39 pct on oil price collapse

BP Plc has confirmed a drop of almost 40 percent in first quarter profits, blaming oil price weakness and its actions to address the issue. The company said its replacement cost profit in the first quarter came in at $2.1 billion - a decline of 39 percent over the same period a year ago. (bit.ly/1Krx21V)

The Independent

* Struggling Morrisons pays out 3 mln pounds to sacked boss Dalton Philips - with more to come

Dalton Philips, the former Morrisons boss, has walked away from the supermarket with nearly 3 million pounds ($4.60 million) and could get a further 1.6 million pounds in payouts over the next two years, despite presiding over a collapse in the company's profits. (ind.pn/1Ii2gJG) ($1 = 0.6524 pounds) (Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Wills)