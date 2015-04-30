PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 1

May 1 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

* RBS losses mount amid 334 mln pounds forex charge

Royal Bank of Scotland has taken a 334 million pounds ($512.66 million) charge over foreign exchange rate rigging and said it is in "advanced settlement discussions" with regulators. (thetim.es/1FB8UKt)

* Willie Walsh attacks Westminster over ‘lack of aviation policy’

Britain has no aviation policy and the main political parties are uninterested in the industry, according to the boss of British Airways' parent company, who let rip at Westminster after reporting a rare winter profit. (thetim.es/1KyjPo9)

The Guardian

* WPP boss Martin Sorrell paid 43 mln pounds, making him Britain’s best-paid CEO

WPP Plc Chief Executive Martin Sorrell was paid almost 43 million pounds last year, making him by far the best- paid boss of a British public company. His pay was more than twice that of the second-best paid FTSE 100 chief executive, Ben van Beurden at Royal Dutch Shell, who received 24.2 million euros ($27.13 million). (bit.ly/1GKcEYO)

* Eurozone recovery hopes boosted as Spain announces GDP rise

Spain's economy is growing at its fastest pace since before the global economic crisis in 2007, official figures showed on Thursday, boosting hopes that the eurozone is bouncing back, despite the ongoing turmoil in Greece. (bit.ly/1Kykcim)

The Telegraph

* Northern Rock shareholders hit out at Miliband’s inaction

Shareholders in the bailed-out lender Northern Rock have accused the Labour leader Ed Miliband of "betrayal of the man in the street" over the previous government's decision not to protect some of the value of their shares. (bit.ly/1GKcTTz)

* Ex-staff denied compensation as European Courts rule on redundancy law

The European Court has ruled in favour of the British government over redundancy laws, preventing the cost of laying off staff for businesses that employ 20 or fewer people from escalating. (bit.ly/1Q4crUq)

Sky News

* Eurozone inflation boost raises economy hopes

Four months of declining prices in the euro area were declared over on Thursday, with inflation standing at an annual rate of zero this month. The EU's statistics office, Eurostat, said a rise in energy costs was the main factor behind the rate's shift after a decline of 0.1 percent was measured in March. (bit.ly/1I1REjg)

* Hugo Boss investor hit by revolt over pay

Several leading shareholders in SVG Capital Plc  will oppose both last year's pay report and the company's future remuneration policy at its annual general meeting in London. (bit.ly/1bHzZPS)

The Independent

* Alliance Trust shareholders angry at board compromise with Elliott Advisors

Alliance Trust investors have expressed their anger at the company's eleventh-hour compromise with activist shareholder Elliott Advisors. One shareholder at the group's annual general meeting in Dundee likened its decision to appoint two of the three men the U.S. hedge fund wanted on to its board to "letting the foxes look after the henhouse". (ind.pn/1JVx69e) ($1 = 0.6515 pounds) ($1 = 0.8921 euros) (Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru)