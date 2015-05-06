PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 6

May 6 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
Hewlett-Packard has accused Mike Lynch, the co-founder and former chief executive of Autonomy, of firing a key US employee who had raised concerns about the Cambridge company's accounts prior to its acquisition by the American computing giant. (thetim.es/1bwhOfB)
It is not only the Labour Party that is being given a headache by the Scots. One of England's biggest pub operators believes that it is suffering a hangover from tough drink-drive laws north of the border. (thetim.es/1IeQe4U)
The Guardian
UK ECONOMIC GROWTH PREDICTED TO SLOW AS CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRY STRUGGLES
Britain's economy will grow at a slower pace this year and faces serious risks from weak productivity and a troubled eurozone, a leading thinktank has warned. (bit.ly/1zyGAHk)
EU TO INVESTIGATE CLAIMS MCDONALD‘S AVOIDED $1 BILLION IN TAX
The European Union is investigating claims that McDonald's avoided more than 1 billion Euro ($1.12 billion) in tax by exploiting a controversial royalties loophole through Luxembourg. (bit.ly/1Pnj8yQ)
The Telegraph
UK's opposition Labour party has come under renewed attack from the upper echelons of the business community ahead of Thursday's general election. (bit.ly/1GXQsdz)
Two more non-executive directors have stepped down at Tesco , including the chairman of its audit committee, meaning an overhaul of the supermarket group's entire senior team is almost complete. (bit.ly/1zyI6tb)
Sky News
Man Group, the hedge fund manager which sponsors the Booker Prize is facing a major revolt from investors this week over changes to bonus targets for top executives. (bit.ly/1F4KTfX)
HSBC has announced a 4 percent rise in first quarter profits to $7.1 billion but raised its provisions for covering the cost of the payment protection insurance scandal. (bit.ly/1JOUOHI)
The Independent
HSBC CHIEF SAYS UK EXIT REVIEW WILL BE COMPLETE BY END OF YEAR - AND TORY POLICY IS TO BLAME
HSBC chief Stuart Gulliver has promised a decision on a UK exit by the end of 2015 in a first quarter earnings call, stating that shareholders would vote to decide. (ind.pn/1IeSqtg)
BARCLAYS BANK FACES MULTIMILLION-POUND LEGAL CHALLENGE OVER LIBOR RIGGING
Barclays Banking Group's role in the Libor-rigging scandal looks set to fall under the microscope once again after a storage company launched a multimillion-pound legal claim against the bank. (ind.pn/1Jne5N7)
$1 = 0.8943 euros Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee; Editing by Cynthia Osterman