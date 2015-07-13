PRESS DIGEST- British Business - July 14

July 14 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

NINTENDO CHIEF SATORU IWATA DIES OF CANCER AT 55

Satoru Iwata, the popular and respected chief executive of the video game maker Nintendo, has died of cancer. He was 55. In a brief statement the Kyoto-based firm - the maker of Donkey Kong and Super Mario - said that Mr Iwata passed away on Saturday. (thetim.es/1gxIGyU)

RAPPER AND ENTREPRENEUR 50 CENT FILES FOR BANKRUPTCY

The rapper and entrepreneur 50 Cent, who released a book of advice on how to operate in the twenty-first century, today claimed that he doesn't have a dime to his name. (thetim.es/1O84QTF)

The Guardian

DAVID CAMERON TO FORCE COMPANIES TO DISCLOSE GENDER PAY GAPS

Large companies will finally be forced to disclose whether they are paying men more than women from next year, Prime Minister David Cameron will say on Tuesday. (bit.ly/1CAOBgK)

INTEREST RATES ON PERSONAL LOANS FALL TO LOWEST LEVELS ON RECORD

Interest rates on personal loans have dropped to the lowest levels on record in the latest evidence that the cost of borrowing is continuing to fall for consumers. While mortgage rates slumped to record levels in May when the Co-operative Bank launched a two-year rate at 1.09 pct, the Bank of England said rates on personal loans had also reached the lowest levels since records began 20 years ago. A 10,000 pound loan costs just above 4 pct. (bit.ly/1K4Hk8L)

The Telegraph

EU DEMANDS BRITAIN JOINS GREEK RESCUE FUND

Britain will be liable for close to 1 billion pounds of emergency loans to Greece, it can be revealed, after Jean-Claude Juncker tore up a "black and white" deal to protect UK taxpayers from Eurozone bailouts. (bit.ly/1LcgKfq)

BANK OF ENGLAND PLANS TO ACCEPT EQUITIES AS COLLATERAL FROM BANKS

Banks could be able to offer the Bank of England shares as collateral under a scheme being considered by officials, executive director Chris Salmon has revealed. (bit.ly/1TyxvEm)

Sky News

TUBE DRIVERS TO STAGE FRESH 24-HOUR STRIKE

London Underground drivers are to stage another 24-hour strike amid a dispute over the new all-night Tube service. The ASLEF union said the walkout would take place from 9.30pm on Wednesday, 5 August, threatening more severe disruption to journeys. (bit.ly/1LcKUix)

PENTAGON ‘TO LIFT MILITARY TRANSGENDER BAN’

The Pentagon is finalising a plan to lift a ban on transgender individuals serving in the US military, according to a report. (bit.ly/1HqVi3O)

The Independent

APPLE PAY ABOUT TO LAUNCH IN THE UK

Apple Pay is about to go live in the UK, with shops' signs being updated for the launch and HSBC's official account apparently confirming the date. The company is gearing up to launch the new service on July 14, the leaks indicate. That fits with previous rumours, based on information shared by shops that were gearing up for the launch. (ind.pn/1Gh8DaQ)