FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Aug 26
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 26, 2015 / 12:17 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Aug 26

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 26 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

* BHP Billiton Plc, in its first results since spinning off its less-favoured mines and plants into a company called South32 Ltd, revealed its sharpest fall in annual profit in more than a decade, down by 62 percent to 8.7 billion pounds ($13.65 billion). (thetim.es/1Lzb6pD)

* Stephen Hester would almost certainly resign as chief executive of RSA Insurance Group Plc if the country's biggest commercial insurer agrees to a 5.6 billion pound takeover by Zurich Insurance Group AG. (thetim.es/1Ie0tB4)

The Guardian

* BBC Director General Tony Hall has warned that further cuts to the corporation's funding and remit could result in more than 30,000 job losses across the TV industry. (bit.ly/1JY6hGa)

* The competition watchdog has provisionally cleared Poundland Group Plc's 55 million pound takeover of its rival single-price retailer, 99p Stores, arguing that there are enough value chains vying for customers to allow the deal. (bit.ly/1MKv3bV)

The Telegraph

* The chief executive of Blinkx Plc has suffered a major shareholder rebellion just a day after the company's shares slumped on a profits warning. (bit.ly/1hEZcyb)

* Fastjet Plc, the budget airline that aspires to become a pan-African carrier, has passed a major milestone and struck a deal to buy its first plane. (bit.ly/1Pxcln4)

Sky News

* A long-term "impairment" in China's growth rates would have "very significant implications" for the global economy, according to Martin Sorrell, chief executive of WPP Plc (bit.ly/1JYi6fE).

$1 = 0.6373 pounds Compiled by Sangameswaran S; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.