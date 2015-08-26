PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Aug 27

The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

* Paddy Power Plc and rival Betfair Group Plc have announced a potential merger that would create one of the largest public online betting and gambling companies in the world. (thetim.es/1EjHSIE)

* Banks and building societies handed out mortgages in July at the fastest pace in almost 18 months. (thetim.es/1El40Tk)

The Guardian

* The first rise in UK interest rates could be delayed until autumn 2016, according to City expectations, as market turmoil in China raises the prospect of historically low borrowing costs staying in place for longer than expected. (bit.ly/1EizCJ0)

* The boss of McDonald's Corp in the UK has defended the company's continued use of zero-hours contracts for about 80,000 employees in its British restaurants. (bit.ly/1EXfHKF)

The Telegraph

* Barclays Plc has won a significant legal battle after a judge ruled the bank will not face a lawsuit by investors over claims it favoured certain traders in its "dark pools". (bit.ly/1i2QNV0)

* Strong demand for summer clothing pushed up UK retail sales in August, as expectations for employment growth climbed to a 15-year high, according to data from the Confederation of British Industry. (bit.ly/1JndP1W)

Sky News

* The chief executive of HSBC Holdings Plc's $500 billion fund management arm, Sridhar Chandrasekharan, is moving from London to Hong Kong in a further sign of the group's "Asian pivot" even as turmoil engulfs Chinese equity markets. (bit.ly/1KN8GOz)

The Independent

* A survey by MoneySavingExpert.com found that 20 percent of Barclays Plc's bank customers rated the service as poor (up from 18 percent in February). Forty-two percent described the account as "ok" and 38 percent thought it was "great". (ind.pn/1MOEBT5)