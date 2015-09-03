PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Sept 3

Sept 3 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Net-A-Porter founder quits before merger

Natalie Massenet has stepped down from Net-A-Porter, the online luxury fashion retailer that she founded 15 years ago. Yoox SpA, which bought Net-A-Porter in March, said on Wednesday Massenet had tendered her resignation. It said that she would not join the board of the enlarged company when the sale is completed next month. (thetim.es/1FkgBB4)

Juke box jury rules in favour of Sunderland

Nissan Motor Co Ltd has given the green light to produce the next generation of its successful Juke model in Britain. The Nissan plant at Sunderland, Britain's biggest car factory, fought off competing claims from within the Japanese manufacturer's group, including its Barcelona operations, and from underutilised facilities around France that are owned by Renault, its alliance partner. (thetim.es/1KsqGDx)

Eggborough coal plant to close at cost of 240 jobs

One of Britain's biggest power stations is to close, with the loss of 240 jobs. The planned closure of Eggborough, a coal-fired plant in North Yorkshire that produces 4 percent of Britain's electricity, was announced as the owner of the nearby Drax plant said that it was suing the government over George Osborne's removal of a green tax break. (thetim.es/1KsqIv4)

The Guardian

Broadgate Quarter sale collapses as Chinese investor pulls out

A major City property sale has collapsed after a Chinese investor abruptly pulled out of its 455 million pounds purchase of Broadgate Quarter. The joint owners of the building in the heart of London's Square Mile, the U.S. property developer Hines and HSBC Alternative Investments, had been close to completing the sale after weeks of due diligence. (bit.ly/1hVb4Mm)

265 Phones 4u stores still vacant a year after collapse

At least 265 former Phones 4u stores are still empty almost a year after the company collapsed, as Britain's struggling high streets fail to attract replacement tenants. The large number of unoccupied stores reflects the damage caused by the controversial administration, which led to the loss of 3,500 jobs. (bit.ly/1JNsOnd)

The Telegraph

South African tycoon Christo Wiese eyes UK supermarkets

The South African billionaire who has recently snapped up Virgin Active, the gym chain, and New Look, the high-street retailer, is now training his sights on Britain's struggling supermarket industry, it can be revealed. Christo Wiese said there were parallels between the grocery sector in his home country, where he has built up the ShopRite empire into the continent's largest food retailer, and the highly competitive UK market. (bit.ly/1VxlTTf)

Sky News

Brooks Back At News UK As Sun Gets New Editor

Rebekah Brooks is to return to her job running News Corp's British newspaper arm after being cleared of involvement in the phone hacking scandal. The company said she would resume her role as News UK chief executive from Monday, four years after she stood down from the role at News International following the closure of the News of the World. (bit.ly/1LM5c1y)

3i Review To Spark 275 mln stg Tommee Tippee Bids

The owner of the Tommee Tippee range of baby products, Mayborn Group, is close to being put up for sale in a move that will underline the revival of 3i, the British private equity group. Mayborn is understood to be valued by 3i at roughly 275 million pounds including debts, with a number of unsolicited approaches said to have been made by potential bidders in recent months. (bit.ly/1IKXxvR) (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)