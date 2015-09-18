REFILE-PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Sept 17

(Corrects date in headline and dateline in Thursday’s Press Digest to Sept 17 from Sept 16)

Sept 17 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers.

The Times

One of the longest running takeover sagas moved close to a conclusion on Tuesday after SABMiller said it had received an approach from Anheuser-Busch InBev for a possible deal to create an estimated 330 billion pound ($511.37 billion) brewing giant. (thetim.es/1OgbGJv)

British members of parliament have called on the Serious Fraud Office to investigate Lloyds Banking Group and one of its property advisers over allegations that they conspired to abuse the insolvency process. (thetim.es/1iQ5JpN)

The Guardian

Nestle has failed in an attempt to convince European judges to let it trademark the shape of the four-finger version of a KitKat in the UK. (bit.ly/1JbQzjT)

The Bank of England has edged closer to its first interest rate rise in nine years after two policymakers told member of parliaments an increase was needed soon to head off pay rise-induced inflation. (bit.ly/1QH64GL)

The Telegraph

Britain's exporters would come to little harm from a European Union exit, according to a new report. London-based consultancy Capital Economics said that Brexit "wouldn't spell disaster" for trade, as some opponents of EU withdrawal have claimed. (bit.ly/1NDREc4)

UK motor manufacturers roared into the Frankfurt motorshow with a slew of new cars that displayed the best of British - both in terms of engineering and style. (bit.ly/1ixlwKz)

Sky News

Diesel use has risen by 76 percent over the past 20 years and it is now twice as popular as petrol, according to a study by motoring research charity The RAC Foundation. (bit.ly/1LhIArD)

Phoenix Group has approached its privately owned rival Guardian Financial Services about a 1 billion pound-plus takeover that would continue the deal frenzy sweeping the UK insurance sector. (bit.ly/1McaMKT)

The Independent

The case for a rise in interest rates got a boost with employment figures that have shown that UK wages are growing at the fastest pace for six years. The Office for National Statistics said wages, excluding bonuses, were 2.9 percent up on last year in the quarter to July - the biggest rise since January 2009. (ind.pn/1W3rO2w)