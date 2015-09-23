PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Sept 23

Sept 23 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

The UK government is facing a tougher job of meeting its deficit-cutting target this year after it was forced to borrow almost 3 billion pounds ($4.61 billion) more than anticipated in August. (thetim.es/1QXRhrp)

UK's Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne has unveiled plans to make China Britain's second-largest trading partner within a decade, as he continues his tour of the country. (thetim.es/1QXRsmk)

The Guardian

The AA has slid to a near 64 million pounds loss and said that the government's increase in insurance premium tax would increase "churn" among its customers - the number of policyholders shopping around and switching to rival insurers. (bit.ly/1QXSvCV)

The price of good quality English farmland has doubled over the past five years, making it the most expensive in the world and offering a better return than prime London property, the FTSE 100 or gold, according to agents Knight Frank. (bit.ly/1QXRMlj)

The Telegraph

The uncertainty generated by the upcoming EU referendum could force the Bank of England to keep its rates low for longer, UBS economists have warned. (bit.ly/1QXRUkN)

VisitEngland, the UK Government-backed tourism board, has launched a campaign to encourage businesses to tap into the 12.1 billion pound market for disabled travellers. (bit.ly/1QXS2k5)

Sky News

The Volkswagen AG emissions-testing scandal has taken a dramatic turn, with the company admitting that 11 million of its diesel cars may be implicated worldwide. (bit.ly/1QXSIGg)

The Independent

UK Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne's "Help to Buy" scheme was intended to slow the decline in homeownership in the UK, but new research found the plan has pushed up house prices. (ind.pn/1QXSTkW)

SodaStream is to offer 1,000 Syrian refugees jobs at a new plant in Rahat in the south of Israel, according to reports, though it is unlikely that any refugees will be able to accept the offer. (ind.pn/1QXSY8g)