PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Sept 24

Sept 24 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

EDF is working on an improved design for its nuclear reactor that is easier and cheaper to build, but it will not be ready in time to be used at Hinkley Point or Sizewell, according to Chief Executive Officer Jean-Bernard Lévy. (thetim.es/1KvZxfR)

An aggressive activist hedge fund Elliott Capital Advisers has gatecrashed Lone Star's proposed 700 million pound takeover of Quintain, claiming that the offer "substantially undervalues" the property developer. (thetim.es/1KvZPDw)

The Guardian

Low-skilled migration and a reluctance to invest have been cited by a leading Bank of England official as possible factors depressing wage growth and harming Britain's productivity since the deep recession of 2008-09. (bit.ly/1Kw0c0T)

United Utilities Group Plc will take a 25 million pound hit to profits to compensate hundreds of thousands of customers affected by a parasitic bug in water supplies. (bit.ly/1Kw0hS6)

The Telegraph

A U.S. mobile operator offering a free 4G service has crossed the Atlantic to challenge budget providers such as TalkTalk and Tesco Mobile. Freedompop has set up in the UK as the first phase of a venture capital-backed international expansion plan. (bit.ly/1Kw0yVo)

The crisis at Volkswagen AG that has sparked fears hundreds of thousands of British cars could be flouting emissions controls laws has sent shockwaves through the motor dealer industry. (bit.ly/1Kw0EfH)

Sky News

Sky News has learnt that the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) will discuss the merits of a so-called time-bar exercise as part of a scheduled board meeting. (bit.ly/1Kw0Knw)

In an exclusive interview with Sky News, UK's Chancellor of the Exchequer, George Osborne, revealed that companies would now be able to bid for the right to build the rail routes and tunnels for the first phase of High Speed Two, linking London and Birmingham. (bit.ly/1Kw0Prb)

The Independent

The BBC has confirmed it will broadcast a delayed Panorama investigation into allegations of a VIP paedophile ring next month. (ind.pn/1OT827N)