PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 10

March 10 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Deutsche Boerse raises $1.1 bln in Nasdaq deal

Deutsche Boerse AG is to sell one of its businesses for more than $1 billion days before it is expected to announce a deal with the London Stock Exchange Group Plc . Nasdaq Inc, America's technology-heavy exchange, announced in New York last night that it had agreed to buy International Securities Exchange, an operator of three exchanges, from Deutsche Börse, for $1.1 billion. The deal, could be completed by the end of the year. (thetim.es/1ph82pr)

Former MPC member warns of Brexit upset

A former member of the Bank of England's monetary policy committee has said that leaving the European Union would cause significant disruption to the British economy. Andrew Sentance told a conference in Edinburgh that "leaving the EU would disrupt the trade and investment that has underpinned the UK and our economy for over 40 years. I believe that quite a big shock would flow through." (thetim.es/1TMQApz)

The Guardian

Michael Horn, VW’s US president, resigns ‘effective immediately’

The head of Volkswagen AG in the United States resigned 'effective immediately' on Wednesday night as the company struggles to agree on a settlement with the U.S. government over its emissions cheating scandal. (bit.ly/1QMUyIL)

The Telegraph

Google’s Eric Schmidt says driverless cars could hit UK streets

Google Inc is considering trialling its driverless cars in the UK, the chairman of its parent company has revealed. Eric Schmidt said that officials had proposed bringing self-driving cars to a city in Britain and that "eventually we will all be in self-driving cars". (bit.ly/1QN4MJc)

Sky turns to Vice to draw in millennials

Sky Plc has agreed a deal with the youth media company Vice to launch Viceland, its first European television channel, later this year. (bit.ly/1R8mUTh)

Sky News

Warburg Pincus In Talks To Try On 250 mln stg Reiss

The founder of Reiss, the high street fashion chain, is close to selling a stake in the company in a deal valuing it at close to 250 million pounds ($355 million). Warburg Pincus, one of the world's biggest private equity groups, has entered exclusive talks to buy a substantial stake in Reiss. (bit.ly/1RAgeYd)

Ryanair For Hire As Corporate Jet Launched

Ryanair Holdings Plc has stepped up its efforts to secure more business passengers by launching a corporate jet for charter. The airline, known for its no-frills approach, said it had customised a Boeing 737-700 - fitting it with 60 business class seats. (bit.ly/1nxASQP)