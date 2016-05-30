PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 31

May 31 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

A third of bosses at Britain's biggest public companies say they have spent up to 1 million pounds ($1.46 million) preparing for the consequences of leaving the European Union, according to a survey of senior board members at FTSE 350 companies. (bit.ly/1VrbvOV)

The French economy grew faster than expected in the first quarter, one of two favourable economic snapshots released on Monday from eurozone countries. There were also more favourable numbers on German inflation, indicating that the continent's biggest economy is emerging from deflation, after a 0.3 percent decline in inflation in April. (bit.ly/1VrbMBm)

The Guardian

UK companies have become gloomier about their trading prospects and the economic outlook as the EU referendum approaches, according to Lloyds Bank's latest barometer of business mood. (bit.ly/1Vr91jE)

The property tycoons and advisers who backed Dominic Chappell's takeover of UK retailer BHS are set to face questions from MPs over their involvement with the department store chain. (bit.ly/1Vr9anc)

The Telegraph

Britain's booming "gig" economy has caught the eye of private equity house Dunedin, which has bought a 33 million pounds stake in Tewksbury-based broker Kingsbridge. (bit.ly/1Vr9XEG)

Deloitte will promote a record number of women to the position of partner this year, as the firm's diversity drive takes hold. The accounting and advisory giant will add 80 employees to its partnership ranks, of which 24 are women. (bit.ly/1VrashX)

Sky News

Some of London's top fund managers are to plough tens of millions of pounds into Time Out, the media group, which will this week unveil plans for its own London listing. Neil Woodford, the prominent investor, is expected to acquire a significant stake in Time Out as part of a flotation that would value the company 185 million pounds to 225 million pounds. (bit.ly/1VraZ3s)

Former Zurich Insurance Chief Executive Martin Senn has committed suicide, just three years after the company's then chief financial officer also took his own life. (bit.ly/1Vrbn1S)

The Independent

The Bank of England has said plastic banknotes set to come into circulation later this year may suffer from a design flaw - they could stick together. (ind.pn/1VrbomD) ($1 = 0.6836 pounds) (Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Chang)