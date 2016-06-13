PRESS DIGEST- British Business - June 13

The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Bain Capital, co-founded by Mitt Romney, the 2012 U.S. Republican presidential candidate, is exploring a 2 billion pound ($2.84 billion) float of TI Automotive, founded as Tube Investments in Birmingham in 1919. (bit.ly/1U34T4P)

- The Bank of England will face overwhelming pressure to slash interest rates to new lows if Britain opts to quit the EU, according to international investors. With polls indicating the result is too close to call, fears that a Brexit vote could derail the recovery are mounting. (bit.ly/1U35Mdy)

The Guardian

- MPs are preparing to invoke a list of sanctions against Philip Green should the billionaire retailer fail to appear before this week's parliamentary select committee examining the collapse of BHS. (bit.ly/1U35IdT)

The Telegraph

- Royal Dutch Shell Plc is preparing to retreat from high-cost oil operations in the North Sea after 45 years as it attunes its global operations to the new reality of low oil prices. (bit.ly/1U35HGY)

- Philip Green's Arcadia Group discussed selling BHS to turnaround fund Sun Capital or Dominic Chappell before offloading the chain to a former bankrupt person with no retail experience. (bit.ly/1U35Ude)

Sky News

- BT Group Plc and the trade unions representing tens of thousands of its workers will take the unusual step this week of issuing a joint statement supporting the UK's continued membership of the European Union. (bit.ly/1U36lnI)

- Wal Mart Stores Inc, the world's largest retailer by profitability, is poised to parachute in Sean Clarke, who runs its operations in China, as Asda's next boss. (bit.ly/1U36sj8)

The Independent

- BP Plc sold its Norwegian oil fields, some more than 40 years old, to a company controlled by billionaire Kjell Inge Roekke in a $1.3 billion stock deal. The new business, called Aker BP, will be the seventh-largest producer in Norway. (ind.pn/1U35yDh) ($1 = 0.7034 pounds) (Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)