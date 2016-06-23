PRESS DIGEST- British Business - June 23

June 23 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

The total cost of a two-year competition investigation into the British energy market could exceed 80 million pounds ($118.40 million), according to industry officials. The Competition and Markets Authority is set to publish its final 500-page report on Friday, bringing a formal end to a detailed study of the energy market that began in June 2014. (bit.ly/28YELtL)

City banks including UBS Group AG, HSBC Holdings Plc, Morgan Stanley and Bank of America Merrill Lynch have written to clients telling them to prepare for disruption tomorrow once the EU referendum result is declared. The Bank of England is on high alert to intervene if markets freeze. (bit.ly/28YEMxX)

The Guardian

Toymaker Hornby Plc has warned its future is in doubt unless shareholders back an 8 million pounds emergency fundraising plan. (bit.ly/28PYzmd)

Bunnings will arrive in UK in October when the Australian DIY chain will convert the first of the Homebase stores it bought for 340 million pounds this year. The company has hired British retail veteran Archie Norman and fellow former Kingfisher executive Matt Tyson to sit on an advisory board for the venture. (bit.ly/28PYC1t)

The Telegraph

Finance industry lobby group TheCityUK has itemised a list of "demands" for politicians if Britain votes to leave the European Union in Thursday's referendum, according to confidential documents seen by the Daily Telegraph. (bit.ly/28OkFC9)

Heathrow's new runway plans are a "rip off", according to airline boss Willie Walsh, and billions could be saved by extending an existing runway instead. (bit.ly/28PZ2Fe)

Sky News

Banks and money transfer services are warning that a surge in market volatility surrounding Thursday's EU referendum may impact electronic trading platforms. (bit.ly/28PZ8g7)

One of BHS's biggest creditors is demanding the appointment of a second administrator to the stricken retailer amid concerns about the complex web of ties connecting the company's former owners. (bit.ly/28PZcfQ)

The Independent

Britons have been rushing to get foreign currency ahead of the EU referendum, according to the Post Office. Sales of currency at the Post Office have surged 74 percent since the weekend, compared to the same period last year. (ind.pn/28PZhjs)