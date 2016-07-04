PRESS DIGEST- British Business - July 4

The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

London Stock Exchange Group Plc shareholders are expected to vote today to approve the $27 billion merger with Deutsche Boerse. bit.ly/29idIZJ

Volkswagen AG said it would not compensate its European car users at the same level as Americans for the diesel emissions scandal. bit.ly/29ie9TL

The Guardian

Islamic State claimed responsibility for an attack on a shopping district in Baghdad, killing at least 115 people. bit.ly/29ieHJC

Home secretary Theresa May said there could be an upswing in the number of Europeans moving to the UK before Britain's exit from the EU, as people try to enter the country before any new immigration rules. bit.ly/29ieTbJ

The Telegraph

Boris Johnson condemned the government for failing to highlight the positives of a Brexit vote and allowing "hysteria" to take over. bit.ly/29ih6nD

Angela Merkel could oust federalist chief Jean-Claude Juncker 'within the next year', a Germany government minister said. bit.ly/29ihIJK

Sky News

Tory leadership contender and Brexit campaigner Andrea Leadsom had earlier opposed leaving the European Union as it would be a disaster, it has emerged. bit.ly/29ihLFn

The UK's vote to leave the European Union has led to the delay of billions of pounds worth of corporate deals, in the midst of uncertainty about Britain's economy. bit.ly/29hIIJo

The Independent

Contender for the conservative leadership Andrea Leadsom faced demands to give a complete account of her tax affairs, including her family's use of trusts and bank loans. ind.pn/29ihQsH

Home secretary Theresa May did not rule out the deportation of EU nationals living in Britain after the country leaves the EU. ind.pn/29iivKI (Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru)