PRESS DIGEST- British Business - July 19

July 19 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Guardian

ARM Holdings to be sold to Japan's SoftBank for 24 bln stg

ARM Holdings Plc has agreed to be sold to Japan's SoftBank Group Corp for 24.3 billion pounds, in a deal that will see Britain's most successful technology company transferred to foreign ownership to capitalise on the growth of "the internet of things". (bit.ly/29OyjUD)

Need for interest rate cut called into question by Bank of England expert

Doubts about the need for a cut in interest rates have been voiced by a member of the Bank of England's monetary policy committee before next month's meeting. Martin Weale, who will be stepping down from the MPC after six years, said he wanted to weigh up the impact of Brexit on the economy before making up his mind on how to vote. (bit.ly/29Pp1rh)

The Telegraph

Hyperoptic wins EU loan after Brexit leaves bigger 100 mln stg deal 'at risk'

Broadband builder Hyperoptic has won a 21 million pound loan from the European Investment Bank just days after another UK start-up complained that Brexit had caused its deal with the lender to fall through. (bit.ly/2abJk71)

Rolls-Royce enters new market with contract to design cruise ship

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc's troubled marine unit landed a 25 million pound deal to design a new generation of environmentally friendly cruise ships. The two vessels for Norwegian operator Hurtigruten will be capable of sailing in the polar regions, and as well as the innovative design, Rolls-Royce will also supply equipment to the ships. (bit.ly/2aoMG2U)

Sky News

Arcadia 'May Object' To New BHS Administrator

Philip Green's Arcadia Group is considering an attempt to block the use of a second administrator to the stricken high street chain BHS because it would not be a productive use of creditors' funds. Arcadia has been contemplating raising a formal objection at a public court hearing on Friday to approve the appointment of FRP Advisory. (bit.ly/29QFSN3)

The Independent

U.S. bank Wells Fargo buys London office despite Brexit fears

Wells Fargo & Co, the third largest bank in the U.S. by assets, has agreed to buy an office in the City of London. The move is one of the largest UK real estate deals since UK voters chose to leave the EU on June 23. (ind.pn/29PA6Je)