PRESS DIGEST- British Business - July 27

July 27 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Anheuser Busch InBev has upped its offer for its rival SABMiller Plc but the revised bid was immediately panned by one leading shareholder to leave the third biggest deal in corporate history teetering on the brink. bit.ly/2atCiuW

A leading London hotel could become the centre of a bidding war after a consortium of Saudi and UK family wealth funds made a $1.3 billion offer to buy Grosvenor House. bit.ly/2atDePQ

The Guardian

BT will not have to sell off its Openreach broadband division despite concerns that it has been starved of investment and provides a poor quality of service to millions of homes. bit.ly/2atDLBs

Britain has suffered a bigger fall in real wages since the financial crisis than any other advanced country apart from Greece, research shows. A report by the TUC, published on Wednesday, shows that real earnings have declined more than 10% since the credit crunch began in 2007. bit.ly/2a821Fx

The Telegraph

RBS and NatWest's decision to consider cutting interest rates below zero could prompt all of the other big banks in the UK to follow suit, analysts believe, leaving most small businesses facing the prospect of paying for the privilege of holding money with their bank. bit.ly/2avtjGu

Amazon will step up its drone tests in UK airspace after winning approval from the Government to lift strict flying restrictions in a major boost to its plans for unmanned delivery aircraft. bit.ly/2afFYiN

Sky News

Ofcom has called for Openreach, which develops and maintains the network used by phone and broadband providers, to become a "distinct company". bit.ly/2att0PB

One of the City's most prominent stockbrokers, Cenkos Securities, is facing a fine of hundreds of thousands of pounds over its relationship with a scandal-hit insurance technology group. bit.ly/2aeSATE