PRESS DIGEST- British Business - July 29

July 29 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers.

The Times

Almost 800,000 savers have cashed out more than 6 billion pounds ($7.90 billion) from their retirement pots since the Treasury introduced new pension freedoms 15 months ago, official figures reveal.

Millions of customers of Lloyds Banking Group Plc may not see the Bank of England's expected cut in interest rates next week passed on to them, after the bank said yesterday that it would consider its options in the wake of any move.

The Guardian

Britain's first new nuclear power station for a generation is in fresh doubt after the government delayed making a final decision on the 18 billion pounds Hinkley Point C, despite EDF SA's directors voting to start work on the project.

Tesco Plc is promising to take some of the pain out of the weekly grocery shop for parents by offering free fruit for children to munch on.

The Telegraph

The International Monetary Fund's top staff misled their own board, made a series of calamitous misjudgments in Greece, became euphoric cheerleaders for the euro project, ignored warning signs of impending crisis, and collectively failed to grasp an elemental concept of currency theory. This is the lacerating verdict of the IMF's top watchdog on the Fund's tangled political role in the eurozone debt crisis.

BT Group Plc's Chief Executive Gavin Patterson has said EU regulations mean it cannot be forced to break up with Openreach, the broadband network it controls, as it unveiled a boost in sales and profits.

Sky News

Ryanair Holdings Plc has announced plans to make it mandatory for adults travelling with children under 12 to buy reserved seating.

The Independent

UK Consumer confidence has fallen at its fastest pace in 26 years in the wake of Brexit according to the latest GfK survey. An early "Brexit special" reading from GfK in the wake of the June 23 poll pointed to the biggest slump in confidence since 1994 and was one of the first data signals of the likely negative economic toll of the vote. ($1 = 0.7598 pounds)