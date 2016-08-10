PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Aug 10

Aug 10 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Britain's biggest bookmaker, William Hill, insisted that it had a strong independent future yesterday after rejecting a 3.2 billion pound joint takeover bid from Rank Group and 888 Holdings. bit.ly/2aXR6zd

Standard Life affirmed its decade-long commitment to growing its dividend, saying the latest payout demonstrated its confidence in the future despite tough economic times. bit.ly/2aXRayX

The Guardian

Uber has urged Transport for London to drop new requirements for drivers to pass a written English exam, saying thousands could be put out of business. bit.ly/2aXRyNU

The Bank of England's post-Brexit economic recovery plan got off to a stumbling start when it was unable to buy as many government bonds as it needed from major City investors. bit.ly/2aXQpWU

The Telegraph

Britain's Hinkley Point nuclear project is close to unravelling after France's ruling socialist party threw its support behind dissident trade union leaders and called for a fundamental review of the high-cost venture. bit.ly/2aXS4eY

ITV is understood to be in advanced talks to buy Entertainment One, the Canadian TV and film group. The deal is expected to be announced soon, and will see ITV take on the rights to shows including Peppa Pig, the cartoon character-turned global children's phenomenon. bit.ly/2aXQvhi

Sky News

The former head of Deloitte's operations in the UK, John Connolly, is plotting a string of takeover deals aimed at creating a rival to the accounting profession's powerhouse quartet. bit.ly/2aXQUQO

Billionaire landowner the Duke of Westminster, Gerald Cavendish Grosvenor, died at the age 64 on Tuesday afternoon at the Royal Preston Hospital in Lancashire. bit.ly/2aXR3Un

The Independent

If Britain crashes out of the European single market for goods and services in the wake of the Brexit vote the country could be permanently poorer by 4 per cent of GDP, according to estimates from the Institute for Fiscal Studies. ind.pn/2aXQnyd