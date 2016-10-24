PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Oct 25

Oct 25 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

A group of Australian farming families have launched an eleventh-hour bid to keep the world's largest parcel of privately owned land, a string of cattle stations, out of Chinese hands. bit.ly/2dDXJu1

Steelworkers at Port Talbot face fresh uncertainty after the chairman of Tata Sons was ousted amid tensions over the conglomerate's poor performance. He has been replaced by Ratan Tata, the magnate who oversaw the group's international expansion. bit.ly/2dE05cx

The Guardian

Microsoft Corp will increase the prices it charges British businesses by up to 22 percent to account for the slump in the value of the pound following the EU referendum result. bit.ly/2dE00oY

ITV Plc has announced plans to cut 120 jobs due to political and economic uncertainty, particularly concerns over the possible impact of Brexit. bit.ly/2dDXHCs

The Telegraph

Cobham Plc, the troubled aerospace and defence manufacturer, has cut its profit forecast for the second time this year, sending its shares plunging. bit.ly/2dDY9k8

Donald Trump's presidential campaign is facing a fundraising scandal after a Telegraph investigation exposed how key supporters were prepared to accept illicit donations from foreign backers. bit.ly/2dE2iVg

Sky News

A series of huge fines from U.S. regulators for mis-selling mortgage securities could be delayed until after next month's presidential election, dealing a blow to Royal Bank of Scotland's hopes of finalising a settlement by the end of the year. bit.ly/2dE2jZo

The UK government will make the decision of expanding an airport in southeast England on Tuesday. It is widely expected that Heathrow will be the winner but that Gatwick will be allowed to expand at a later date. bit.ly/2dE3pUK

The Independent

Banks are planning to move business overseas in the first few months of 2017, Anthony Browne, chief executive officer of the British Bankers' Association, warned on Sunday, and some property investment companies are already looking to acquire new offices for their clients. ind.pn/2dE2Tq0