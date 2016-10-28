PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Oct 28

Oct 28 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Tata Sons, the ultimate parent company of Jaguar Land Rover and Tata Steel UK, could embark on a multibillion-pound asset sale or bring in friendly Asian or Middle Eastern sovereign wealth fund investors to buy out the stake held in Tata by the family of Cyrus Mistry, its deposed chairman. bit.ly/2dQKZf3

The Spanish parent of O2, Telefonica SA slashed its dividend for the next two years in an attempt to bring down its debt. Telefónica, which had stated it would pay 0.75 per share this year, announced it would instead provide dividends of 0.55 and 0.40 per share in 2016 and 2017 respectively. bit.ly/2dQOJwJ

The Guardian

Nissan Motor Co Ltd plans to turn its Sunderland car factory into one of the biggest car plants in the world, producing two new models, after winning "support and assurances" from Theresa May about Brexit. bit.ly/2dQJ9uz

Tata Sons has hit back at axed chairman Cyrus Mistry in an escalating war of words that pits two of India's most powerful business dynasties against each other. bit.ly/2dQMDgG

The Telegraph

Debenhams Plc profits have edged downwards as the retail group welcomes a new chief executive. The retailer reported a 7pc slide in pre-tax profits to £105.8m in the 53 weeks to September 3. bit.ly/2dQNKN5

Sky News

Hermes Investment Management signed up on Thursday to a consortium vying to buy a controlling stake in National Grid's gas distribution division. bit.ly/2dQNBJG

A group of software entrepreneurs are drawing up plans for a 300 million pound flotation or sale even as London's market for new share offerings continues to stall. bit.ly/2dQOfqr

The Independent

A post-Brexit airspace deal between the UK and the EU would be in both parties' interests, according to a director at Easyjet Plc, but the budget airline is still suffering from a downturn in bookings and is considering relocating its head office to within the EU. ind.pn/2dQO0vE